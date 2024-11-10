'Yellowstone' Star Drops Major News About Show's Ending

"Yellowstone" is officially back tonight.

The start of season 5B of the hit Western saga from Taylor Sheridan premieres at 8:00 EST on the Paramount Network, and the hype has officially hit a deafening level.

The alleged ending has already leaked online (read the alleged leaked ending here), but that hasn't done anything to stop millions of fans from diving head first into plenty of different theories.

A star's recent comments will only send expectations soaring higher.

"Yellowstone" star previews ending.

Kelly Reilly has made a name for herself playing Beth Dutton, and her character's arc will be the focal point of the final six episodes. Expect a lot of chaos, carnage and to "take the roof off," according to Reilly.

"I want you all to see these next six episodes, and see where it lands. Incredibly satisfying. Very cathartic, yes it does go higher, we take the roof off, and then there is something about it that is really beautiful and poetic," Reilly said on CBS Mornings, according to Whiskey Riff.

Anything less than the roof being taken off would be a monster disappointment, but the good news is we all know Taylor Sheridan can deliver. To make matters more interesting, the title of the season five premiere is, "Desire Is All You Need."

The plot of the season 5B premiere is simply described as, "After an event rattles the state of Montana, nothing will ever be the same."

What's the event that alters everything? I'm guessing it's the death of John Dutton. All signs point to the Dutton patriarch getting taken out after Kevin Costner's exit from the show.

How can you watch the return of "Yellowstone"?

For those of you wondering how to watch the return of "Yellowstone" and the start of the final six episodes, you can get the basic information below:

Paramount Network at 8:00 p.m. EST

CBS broadcast at 10:00 p.m. EST

Now, it's critically important for people to understand that the return of "Yellowstone" is *NOT* on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network app no longer exists. You can login through Paramount Network online, but you can't stream it through an app, as far as I can tell.

Why was that decision made? I have no idea, but it seems beyond stupid.

Let's buckle up for an awesome Sunday night, and make sure to hit me with all your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.