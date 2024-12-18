'Yellowstone' Star Shares Incredible Photo Of Death That Shook Fans

"Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly shared an incredible look at the scene that left fans speechless.

Taylor Sheridan's epic neo-Western saga ended this past Sunday night with the series finale. You can read my full breakdown and review here.

Opinions on the finale are all over the place, but I enjoyed it. It was a lot more peaceful than I was expecting.

Kelly Reilly shares "Yellowstone" behind the scenes look.

While the finale of "Yellowstone" was pretty peaceful, it definitely had one brutally violent scene. Beth and Rip killed Jamie in absolutely brutal fashion.

She plunged a knife into him after an awesome fight scene. It was one of the highlights of the final episodes and years in the making.

The actress famous for playing Beth Dutton took to Instagram Tuesday and posted a photo on her story with Wes Bentley covered in fake blood after the scene.

"Wes Bentley and I after that scene ... One of the greatest scene partners I have ever had . Love you Wes xx," captioned the Instagram story.

You can check out the awesome post in the tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Seeing stuff like this is great for fans. Viewers always want to know what's going on behind the scenes, and Reilly gave them a direct look at one of the show's most famous moments.

The battle between Beth and Jamie had been building ever since the first season aired in 2018. The characters were famous for hating each other.

It all hit a boiling point in the series finale, and ended with Jamie being murdered. It was an epic moment, and the BTS photo from Reilly is every bit as cool.

It's a testament to the skill of both to convince people they hated each so much, all while being friends in real life.

Now, fans wait to see whatever spinoff might happen about Beth and Rip. Did you like the finale? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.