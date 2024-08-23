'Yellowstone' Star Appears To Accidentally Reveal Major Plot Details

Did "Yellowstone" star Kelly Reilly accidentally tip her cards on some season five plot details?

The rest of the fifth and final season of the neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan premieres November 10th, and fans are eager to find out how the hit series ends.

Despite the ending allegedly leaking online (you can read the leak of the alleged ending here), hype remains high ahead of the November 10th return.

It now looks like fans have an idea where Beth will spend time during the final episodes.

Kelly Reilly shares look at final "Yellowstone" episodes.

Reilly, who might be the most popular cast member post-Kevin Costner exit, posted a photo Thursday of her on a horse rocking a cowboy hat, but it's the caption that should generate some interest.

"Goodbye Montana and into the dry heat of Texas , got to spend some time yesterday when not filming on @6666ranch to do one of the things I love most . Thank you Dusty for letting me try out the new saddle!!"

You can see the post here.

Why is the caption significant? At the end of the first part of season five, a decision was made to move the Dutton's cattle south for financial reasons. Where are the cattle going? Likely the 6666 Ranch, where Jimmy previously left for and where a possible spinoff will be focused.

If Reilly is filming in Texas, then it means Beth will be leaving the ranch at some point. What's interesting about it is that such a development is pretty significant.

There's zero point in having Beth go to the 6666 Ranch for some minor plot detail. Or, it wouldn't make sense for that to happen. In theory, it's possible, but Taylor Sheridan is seemingly far too smart to have her go south for nothing.

It's a very big revelation, and yet, the post and caption remain up. Another possible theory is that it's all smoke and mirrors and misdirection now that we're in a post-leak timeline with "Yellowstone."

I guess we'll find out in a little more than two months when the series returns on Paramount Network. Have a theory on how the show will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.