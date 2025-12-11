Kelly Osbourne Has A New Look & People Are Definitely Talking, Sherrone Moore Memes, Plus Notre Dame Karen

Well…well…well…would you look at the drama playing out at the University of Michigan?

First off, I'm not here to joke about Sherrone Moore involving the police and possible assault and threats. That's serious stuff and, if true, it's the work of a spineless scumbag who won't just face the consequences of his actions.

Sherrone Moore is innocent until proven guilty (don't sue me, Sherrone!), but the University of Michigan says something was going on with their head coach and a staffer. It won't take you long to go find that staffer on social media. You can't miss her.

ALLEGEDLY!

What would Bo think of what became of his beloved program? DUIs, sign stealing, infidelity, police chasing down the football coach, Harbaugh banned from college football for 14 years, scouting schemes. Bo has to be rolling over in his grave after what these scumbags have done to that program.

The football coach of Michigan on Wednesday morning sat in a jail cell Wednesday night. Let that sink in. That's how low this loser football program has sunken. The Jim Harbaugh Era has finally hit rock-bottom.

It was just a matter of time.

Never forget how Bo handled rules violators

"I told him he's a disgrace to Michigan football, Schembechler said of Garland Rivers, who had lied to Bo after committing rules violations in the 1980s. "I told him no more grant-in-aid. His locker is closed, and his picture has been taken off the wall."

Being a Michigan Man used to mean something. Those days are long gone.

Notre Dame fans should be ashamed

— Kevin writes:

It suddenly just struck me though.

ND claims to be a Catholic school. Perseverance and steadfastness in the face of adversity are cornerstones of Christian faith.

On the other hand - quitting and despair are antithetical to the same. As is choosing pride over humility.

Anyone who believes in the Catholic mission of Notre Dame should be deeply ashamed of the athletic department's actions.

— Brad S. checks in:

One thing that really bothers me about this Notre Dame football controversy is that the high-level schmucks who made the decision to forego a bowl game forgot one thing:



The Players.



I busted my ass to make it as a walk-on at the University of Illinois in the late 1900s. (This is back when the Big 10 was really the Big 2 and the little 8.) We didn't have a winning season until two years after I graduated. That year the Illini got invited to the Liberty Bowl.



According to my teammates, they were treated like royalty in the days leading up to the game. Between the fancy dinners and custom wardrobes, they all said it was an incredible experience. While they lost the game, they still have the memories of being treated like they were champions.



Guess what ND leadership? You deprived your players of that special experience. You failed their families and your alumni of that unique opportunity to leave the snow-covered Midwest for a week to enjoy the sunshine of Orlando. All these players who have worked their entire football lives to play for your 'storied' program got screwed because of your little 'snit'.



I'm sorry that the PopTarts Bowl wasn't good enough for you. I wonder how the graduating seniors on your team feel about not being able to experience a once-in-a-lifetime event like that?



This will affect your recruiting. I wouldn't be surprised if you lost a ton of players to the transfer portal. You deserve it.

— Coops asks:

It is interesting for players to opt out of bowl games (for NFL draft) but I would think coaches' contracts would be structured in a way where they get a bonus for winning a bowl game. Was wondering why this angle has not been discussed, as I would think it would be a significant amount of funds and also possibly a bonus pool for other coaches and people in the program. Was hoping you could elaborate on this part of skipping a bowl game?

Kinsey:

FootballScoop.com reported this week that Freeman's contract is in the $10 million range and Notre Dame is preparing to increase it. I would assume there's a BIG bonus for coaching in the playoff. As for playing in a regular bowl game, I assume the monetary value is minimal for Freeman.

But with Notre Dame ready to give him a raise anyway, it makes business sense for Freeman to stand with the football program and the decision to walk away from the Gator Bowl or wherever they were headed.

Ryan Day, according to CBS, will make $100k for making the CFP and $250,000 for making the quarters. If Ohio State makes the semis, Day would make an additional $350k and another $500k if the team wins the national title.

In other words, Freeman wasn't going to make much in a regular bowl game.

Spotted this week in Dallas

This is what I mean when I say have your head on a swivel.

— Ray sent in this one:

You guys are fascinated in portable air compressors to the point where this could blow up into one of the biggest Screencaps storylines of 2025

— Paul M. tells me:

I had a few observations which I felt like sharing. I've lived in rural America for 10 plus years. I bought a mini air compressor back when I lived in the UP of Michigan because there wasn't a service station with air nearby. It was a car plug in one and I bought a AC to DC power converter to go with it. It was cheap, but it worked great until it gave out. I bought a new one off of Amazon a few years ago which has served me well. Bob's email made it sound like his compressor is like every other mini compressor with the digital readout I've had. It says it reaches the PSI you enter, but the reading will always be less if you turn the compressor off and back on again. That being said with service stations charging money for what used to be free, I won't go without one again.

Another awesome thing which I wished I knew about years ago was the drop in sink drain plug for your bathroom sink. The cheap connector stick/rod which allowed you to put your drain plug up and down had rotted out on my faucet years ago. I didn't have the patience to try and replace it since our water is so terrible that it would destroy the replacement a few months later.

I put a screen in the sink drain, but that didn't drain worth a lick. I'd just pull it out for when I would use the sink, but the kids wouldn't put it back in when they would use it. They dropped a lot of stuff down the drain without a guard to stop it from going down the drain. There are only so many times you can pull the shop vac out to pull a toothbrush or a toothpaste tube cap out of the sink drain before you look for a different solution. Finally, I saw a YouTube ad for a drop in plug for my sink. I searched and found one on Amazon with what I hoped weren't AI generated reviews and bought it. I installed it without the mesh screen on the bottom and it has been incredible and exactly what I wanted.

I'm not shocked AT&T is giving up landlines here in Illinois. I live a half mile south of an AT&T box and a repair guy is at the box at least once a month. That is way too much expense in infrastructure for such a little payoff. It is the same reason we won't ever have natural gas put in for a heat source or fiber optic internet. It is the tradeoff for peace and quiet with neighbors who are good and acres for the kids to run around on.

Finally, my son in third grade had a school project in which he was supposed to find out what was invented during his parents' lifetimes. My wife said the internet. I said smartphones since I thought that cell phones were around before I was born in the early 1980s. It was a great question and kind of fun to think about world changing inventions which happened in my lifetime.

— Dave says there's even a guy who reviews the newest tire inflators:

https://youtu.be/WwbQ8eEBn68?si=atpDqdhxMk89YKBT

Can you beat this landline telephone setup?

— Joey in IL shares:

Been a long time, but I'm still lurking around reading America's Greatest Column. The landline discussion pulled me back in. Check out this beauty! Still an active line because, as with Paul, the wife. It's always a good time asking the new Honors college graduates to make a call in it. Only 1 success so far!

A simple sunset in Idaho

— Mike T. calms us down this morning:

