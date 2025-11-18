Kellie Henson Is A No. 1 Seed In 'America's Hottest Farmer' Competition, Genie Bouchard Stops By & RED MEAT

I haven't laughed like I laughed last night after Troy Aikman laughed at this flop

Was it a legit shot to the OL's jaw? Yes. Was it a flop like some Euro soccer dork or LeBron? 100% It seemed like the ref was going to throw the flag even if he didn't start rolling around like he'd been shot.

Speaking of football, did you watch the Grey Cup Sunday night?

— Jim T. in San Diego did:

Watched the last three quarters of the Grey Cup last night - a great finish, and, as it turns out, end of an era.

While Saskatchewan's QB is a great story - 39 years old, lost in his only previous Grey Cup appearance (AND is from Marion, Ohio!) - I was stunned to read this morning that next year the CFL is doing away with much of what makes the CFL special: They're adopting an NFL-sized field: No more 55-yard-line, no more 20-yard deep end zones! I wondered why their commissioner was getting booed so roundly last night during the cup presentation. (But how cool is it to have the Mounties there in uniform providing security for the trophy itself?)



Makes me wonder if Rob Manfred isn't paying that CFL commish to ruin their sport in order to have somebody else even more despised than he is ...

Kinsey:

Trevor Harris is the quarterback Jim T. is talking about. How much did Harris make this season in Canada? Just shy of $500,000. The guy now has three Grey Cup titles.

Camo courts

You guys have spoken and you hate camo basketball floors. "Ban them" is dominating this poll:

The viral Georgia fan was a big hit with readers

— Daren writes:

Quick suggestion: ifn you ever go to Athens, GA, consider wearing a neck brace. That way you won't sprain yourself snapping your head around. Same for Tuscaloosa, AL, and especially for Oxford, MS. OMG! I mean, wow.

Kinsey:

Daren also had advice on how to take my golf game to under 80 after I carded a FULL INTEGRITY 81 on the oldest public course west of Manhattan.

— Daren adds:

Conrats on that 81. Great. My late Dad always said he was a boggie golfer, so 90. I've always been a natural, shot 76 3rd x I played. Never could have been a pro, not that good. I finally talked my dad into using 1 iron around the green: be it a 7,8, or 9. You can create loft or reduce with your hands. Change the loft with your hands. Hint, hint. In his 60's he called, excited, almost babbling, he shot 76.

I Was So Proud of Him. The short game is so important, it's what creates lower scores. Anyway, try it next May, June, when it finally warms up in OH. Lol from a southerner.

Kinsey:

When it warms up? DBAP, Daren. We're playing outside next week before Thanksgiving. And, last year, on December 8, Canoe Kirk and I shot our then-lowest ever rounds. After the rounds, we went to the neighborhood bar, had beers and the bar burned down that night. True story.

In case you missed the big news Monday afternoon, there's tragic news out of Augusta, GA

Guys, it's gone.

Just last week, I was looking through property records trying to figure out what was going on with the Augusta Hooters. Monday afternoon, our Masters source emailed me to say excavators were at the Hooters location and going to work.

Later in the day, my source sent me photos of the destruction.

Please share memories you have of the hallowed grounds where this piece of pop culture history once stood.

I damn near hit two streetwalkers last night

I've had close calls, but last night was one I won't soon forget. I was driving home through our neighborhood which has a boulevard that tightens into a simple two lane road. 25 mph.

But there are curves and as I'm coming up to the final curve before our street, two women WEARING ALL BLACK and their dog were in the street. One woman was holding what looked like a flashlight with a small light turned on.

No reflector vests. Nothing to alert a driver they're in the street. Pitch black out.

The lady nearest to the sidewalk gets out of the road, starts to pull the dog to the grass and the lady out in traffic moves over to the curb.

I'm pretty sure these are the same two ladies who are streetwalking multiple times each week. I got home and told Mrs. Screencaps that something bad is going to happen. They will not wear vests. Nothing. That flashlight was useless because just the one woman had it. I 100% could not see the woman out in traffic with how the car lights were positioned on a curve.

Guys, if you know of a family member who is streetwalking, buy them a reflector vest for Christmas. I'm begging you.

Letterman jackets and e-Bikes

— Chris B. checks in:

Lettermen Jacket

I had one back in the day. You got your first letter and you went out and got a lettermen's jacket. It was a big deal. However, it did seem like the girlfriends wore them more than who it actually belonged to.

My nephews are currently in high school and neither of them have one or are planning to get one. It doesn't sound like it's the cool thing to do these days.

E-Bikes

I live in a planned community. We've got scooters, bikes, and golf carts cruising the streets. Our problem seems to be with the e-scooters. Some of the things being said on the Facebook page of our community are pretty wild, but this is a big topic. Kids are either running people over on the sidewalk or have no care in the world when riding them in the streets.

They're blowing through crosswalks, streets, or round abouts; and even driving them in the parks throughout the community. If they could put a bumper sticker on them they might as well be Spaceball 1 and just put We Brake for Nobody on there.

My oldest son has a friend who just recently broke his ankle in four different places. I've seen him cruising through the neighborhood, so not really surprised there. It's only a matter of time before one of these kids get taken out by a car.

e-Bike gangs are a major problem in one Colorado neighborhood, a Screencaps reader reports

— Rob writes:

Scott in Rocky Point described our neighborhood in Aurora, CO to a 'T'. We are experiencing the exact same issues with kids on E-bikes. They are on the streets, on the sidewalks and even on the golf course. The Aurora police department has issued a new ordinance. We'll see if they actually enforce it.

— J.A. typically uses his name. Not this time. He knows the dangers of the e-bike gangs:

I work on a University campus in California. The university has a stated "policy" of no bikes, scooters, skate boards, electric or otherwise in the campus core. This policy is not enforced at all. The kids fly through campus on the e-whatever, and give you the stank eye if you didn’t move or were in their way. Our athletic department goes as far as to supply athletes with e-bikes or e-scooters. It is a joke.

— Chris W. in California also checks in. Are you sensing a trend out west? He writes:

In today's Screencaps you asked how readers feel about e-bikes. I feel like you are going to get a MASSIVE response to this question for two reasons, both of which are reasons I have a gigantic issue with them as well.

First off I live in the Antelope Valley in Southern California (About 45 minutes North of L.A.) and up here e-bikes and pocket bikes (those little motorcycles / dirt bikes that run on what are essentially lawn mower engines) are a horrendous scourge. They are everywhere and every single person that rides one rides them illegally and like an absolute jackass moron! The riders are mainly teenagers or idiot Section 8 parolees that can't get a real license and most of those said teens are the offspring of those Section 8 parolees. I won't get into how California has very few laws they enforce anymore and how the Antelope Valley is one of the worst offenders of that trend, but probably one of the single greatest examples of this lawlessness is the way our community has handled the proliferation of e-bikes and pocket bikes. We have Mad Max style gangs riding all over the place on these thing completely disobeying every single law and rule of the road. It's so bad that they have rallies for these things on the outskirts of the valley, one of these drew over 200 of these morons and they no-shit jumped a biker from a biker gang and put him in a coma because he cut them off or something even though he was the only one doing anything legal at the time.

All over Southern California people are fed up with them and places with common sense that support law and order have been trying to ban them and impounding them. I very rarely root for someone to get hurt but there's videos and news footage of these morons (normally teenage morons) getting utterly destroyed when they get hit by a car because they blow a red light or a stop sign or something and they are perversely satisfying to watch.

My 3 boys have asked me for e-bikes and I have flat out refused not because they are irresponsible but because A: I think they're dangerous and B: Use your damn legs and put in some effort!

Which brings me to the second issue I think a lot of your readers will have. I'm sure most of us had bikes when we were kids. I know I did, and I went everywhere on that thing using the power of own 2 legs. Not only was this a good form exercise but it meant I had to put effort into getting from place to place. I think e-bikes are a sign of a larger systemic issue with today's youth; they're lazy and don't want to put any effort into anything and that's trickled down to one of the things I LOVED doing as a kid, riding my bike!

I got my kids real, regular, pedal till your thighs hurt bikes because I want them to have to work for things, to put effort into things, to not just let technology and convenience do everything for you. (Plus they don't go as fast as the e-bikes and if they can get them up to the speed of an e-bike under their own power then hats off and go for it).

This is why I have 3 very active sons that are in theater, yearbook, chess club, that go rock climbing and form punk bands and so much more, all of their own volition. It's why my kids will be the ones that get the jobs over these morons and their motorized bikes, why they'll steal these morons' girlfriends, why they'll go out and do great, HARD things and be successful. It's because they have learned putting in a little hard work (and moving your damn legs) gets you places. End of rant! I'm getting a beer!

— New reader Nebraska Niemo says e-Bikes are a problem around him:

I’ve just recently found your articles, and I have to say it has hit me to my core. I appreciate all that you are bringing up and discuss, from VH to street walkers, from Landman to South Park, from Trans Athletes to uniforms.

I do have to chime in on the e-bikes though. Here in Nebraska, they just got rid of the helmet law last year (I think) that we had had for a looong time. I rode my HD Electra Glide Police for almost 14 years and always wore a half helmet. Mostly cuz I’m bald and you know…sun. But also, it gave me a little hope that it could protect me, even when riding in states that did not require it. I don’t know if they expected the onslaught of e-bikes being ridden by kids and now, no helmets. Scares me to be honest. It doesn’t take much to crack a skull on a curb. Left behind parent law suit be damned. Try looking out for your kids, for Christ’s sake.

Anyways, thanks for being an outlet for the Midwest. Actually, that’s a real question I have. What do you actually consider the Midwest? As a born and raised Omaha Nebraskan, we always referred to ourselves as Midwesterners…but anymore, the weather channels, etcetera, seem to generally refer to us as the northern plains.

What do OutKick readers believe actually constitutes the Midwest?

Kinsey:

I like to think it's from just West of Cleveland all the way to like Grand Island, up to the Canadian border, down to Dodge City, across to St. Louis and then sorta up the Ohio River to where it's due south of Columbus, OH.

NEW READER ALERT AND HE'S A FORMER CANUK

— Brian W. tells me:

Have been reading your newsletter for a bit now and am subscribing. Don't do much social media, feel like it turns my brain to mush.

I'm originally from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and so relate to much of your writing with regards to good meat on the BBQ, was a big fisherman up there catching pike, walleye, perch and even rare cutthroat trout. Loved to mow the lawn when I could but now I pay someone as I had an amputation last year. It's alright, I did well in business, migrated here legally in 1996, became a dual-citizen in 1999, started a business, hired 7 Americans and never looked back.

I'll close by expressing my utter disdain for tailgaters!!! Can't stand em. My solution, put on your hazards and take your foot off the gas. They will either back off or pass you but either way, get off me keister!

Keep up the good work! Love the good old fashion, common sense, grassroots American values you espouse!

I don't take great pleasure in seeing one of Ohio's great institutions struggling like this, but I tried over and over to tell them

It got worse for Wendy's on Monday as the stock hit a 52-week low.

Speaking of 52-week lows, how about what's still happening at Cracker Barrel. I'm still shocked the board hasn't stepped in and fired the CEO and infused new blood.

Imagine Van Halen playing at your high school in the mid-70s

— Michael M. shares a helluva story:

Longtime reader of Screencaps and Outlook. When I was a senior at Bishop Amat (1976-77), a Catholic High School in La Puente (Southern California), we were able to book Van Halen for our Associated Student Body concert! VH had just signed their first big contract and played in our gym.

Some funny memories: I was assigned to run the portable snack bar we rented and did not see most of the concert; girls were coming outside and marveling at the tight leather pants David Lee Roth was wearing (apparently not much left to the imagination). About 30 minutes into the concert, our Dean of Discipline for Girls (a hateful woman) marched up to me and demanded that I go inside and tell VH to "turn it down."

I walked to the stage door and saw two huge roadies and turned right around and reported to the Dean that I had indeed told them to turn it down. During the concert, our Assistant Principal, a priest, spoke with VH's manager, who told him that he got the band a great contract but that they would never be big!

— Jon H. shares a VH story:

When my son (the plebe at West Point) was little all the way through high school, I would play Van Halen in the car for him on the way to his various games to get him fired up. We would play "Sammy or Dave?" He reached manhood when he not only knew which singer but could handle the curveball of Sammy singing a live version of a Dave song.

Don't yell at me if the tweets don't load this morning

Twitter has been down on and off since I started working this morning at 6 a.m. The tweets are showing in preview mode, but the app is down, so maybe they'll load, maybe they won't.

That is it for this mid-November Tuesday. If you're like me, there are some big end-of-year meetings boiling up before the holidays. We're all going to power through these meetings, we're going to stay level-headed and focus on giving 100%, doing our jobs and then get to the holidays where we're going to drink, gamble and eat a TON of food.

Now, if you're retired, enjoy your day golfing, fishing, working in the garage. The rest of us need to get after it.

Have a great day.

