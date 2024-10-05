I Ate A Bowl Of Kelce Brothers Cereal And Lived To Tell About It

Now that Jason Kelce can only find part-time work and Travis Kelce has no current booster to promote, I figured I’d do my part to help the Kelce brothers tackle an economy that’s shakier than Kamala’s McDonald’s employment.

How would I help the Kelces, you ask?

By purchasing a box of Kelce Mix cereal by General Mills.

You’re welcome, fellas.

Did my football-loving son and Swiftie daughter have something to do with my $3.99 purchase? Maybe. But never let the facts get in the way of an average-to-slightly-above-average piece of content.

And for the record, I was downing Kelce brothers co-owned Garage Beers way before the podcast duo bought into the brand. Would I have preferred to down some beers for this article instead of cereal? Of course. But I can’t guzzle the good stuff pre-8 am like I used to.

Alas, I ignored my "diet starts Monday" proclamation for the 40th consecutive week and dove into a bowl of milk, sugar and hype so the Kelce brothers could increase their wealth while simultaneously expanding my waistline.

Mission accomplished.

*this was an especially timely assignment considering other OutKick staffers were running marathons.

Chess, not checkers.

Kelce Mix Hit Stores Last Month And Will Have A Limited Run

For the foodies out there who are somehow unfamiliar with Travis and Jason’s cereal collab, it’s a mix of three all-time cereals: Reese’s Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms. OK, maybe not three all-timers (I’m looking at you, Puffs), but for every Shaq and Kobe there’s a Robert Horry along for the ride. I suggest pairing it with your finest box of Red. But if you’re in a pinch, milk will do.

Intermittent fasting be damned, I poured myself an Andy Reid-sized bowl of Kelce Mix, armed myself with a metal spoon and ceramic bowl (there would be no paper or plastic this morning, this was a business trip) and put spoon to mouth.

Initial reaction: this is better than I expected. Sonofabitch, am I gonna have to play Cruel Summer on a loop now?

Kelce Mix has so much flavor, I almost regret not having a flavor savor below my bottom lip. Almost.

Lucky Charms makes everything better. We can all agree on that. And that was certainly the case when my marshmallows paired themselves with crunchy squares of sugar and cinnamon. Without question, the Lucky Charms portion of Kelce Mix is the MVP here. It carried the weight when teamed with the Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Reese’s Puffs. In the rare occasions where my spoon contained 2% milk and only two of the three cereals, the best concoction was Charms and Crunch. Second best was Puffs and Charms and, in a somewhat surprising turn of events, Reese’s Puffs partnered with only Lucky Charms was the third-best flavor. Chocolate mixed well with the Lucky Charms marshmallows, but the peanut butter portion of Puffs, when sharing a spoon with Charms’ marshmallows, was gross.

Unsurprisingly, the sugar hits like prime Mike Tyson. You notice it immediately and instantly question whether this was a good idea.

Travis And Jason Kelce Partnered With General Mills For Kelce Mix

The textures mix well together. There’s just enough crunch and mini marshmallows. No one’s getting cheated here.

All that said, three different cereals are too much for my experienced palate - keep in mind, I’m a guy who appreciates fine dining, things like BBQ Fritos and Uncrustables. If it were up to me, I’d send Reese’s Puffs packing. Shoehorning the peanut butter in with the cinnamon, marshmallow and chocolate just doesn’t work. Two brothers - two cereals. Keep it simple.

So what's my ruling, approximately 800 calories later? I’m in like, not love.

Was it better than I imagined? Without question. Would I recommend the 32 grams and 11 sugars (per serving) of a Jason and Travis Kelce breakfast? Only if you’re like me and can work from the comfort of your laptop - in sweatpants.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF