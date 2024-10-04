Rachel Stuhlmann & Genie Bouchard Form Tennis Influencing Super PAC, Team Screencaps Starts Its Run & BEAM!

Team Screencaps IS OFF & as I type back in the hotel, I'm told Sheriff Jym has completed the first leg of the 200-mile race!

At 7:30 this morning at the Jim Beam distillery, as barrels of Beam were being loaded onto trailers, Team Screencaps began its journey that will lead them from the starting line in Clermont, KY all the way to downtown Lexington Saturday afternoon without a stop.

11 runners will cover 200-plus miles that will traverse rolling hills and pass bourbon distilleries that dot the landscape in this part of the country and they'll be doing it in the name of Hurricane Helene relief donations that have been rolling in the last two days.

So far, the team has raised a total of $2,457 in donations that have gone to the Red Cross and other relief efforts of the donor's choosing.

How can you sponsor a runner & donate to hurricane relief efforts:

Go to https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/FOXForward-pub.html/ Follow the directions on the screen. Make sure to click on the box "Dedicate this gift to a friend or loved one" and enter the runner's name. Send me a screenshot of the donation so we can keep track of how much each runner is raising. Or tell me how much you donated in honor of the team: joekinsey@gmail.com Every single penny you send to the Red Cross goes to the Red Cross. I DO NOT TOUCH A SINGLE PENNY OF YOUR DONATION. I DON'T WANT TO TOUCH A SINGLE PENNY OF YOUR DONATION. THIS IS 1000% A FUNDRAISER FOR THE RED CROSS. IF YOU DON'T LIKE THE RED CROSS, CHOOSE AN ORGANIZATION YOU DO LIKE OR DON'T DONATE. THAT'S YOUR CALL.

Questions?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Team Screencaps donation leaderboard:

I'm in a Hampton Inn in Brooks, KY and I need to get out on the road to document this race a little bit, so I don't have time to do all the accounting here. This is the running list of donations that I have. You guys are incredible. Even my mom got in on the donation bandwagon by throwing money behind Mrs. Millennial B. in Bowling Green. And mom was adamant that I let Mrs. Millennial know she had a backer.

As for my donations, this morning I put another $100 on four runners. Today, I went with $25 for Sheriff Jym, his wife Kassy, Chicago Greg and Van Wert Dan.

Team Screencaps states represented:

Arizona

Indiana

Ohio

Tennessee

Illinois

Team Screencaps in the workforce:

1 OutKick writer

2 gas company employees

2 sheriffs

An attorney from the south side of Chicago

Indy D. was an ICU nurse, now I think he's in administration

An engineer who designs the rear cabs of ambulances for municipalities

In closing this morning, I cannot thank all of you enough for your support of this team and what they chose to do over the next 36 hours. I'm telling you, it was quite a scene this morning at the Jim Beam distillery with a bunch of cardio freaks actually begging to run.

Now I have to get out of this hotel and out on the road. I need to go see how the team is doing and maybe even check out a golf course so I can check off Kentucky from my states played list.

*Please follow along on Instagram Story for Ragnar updates. @joekinseyexp

Go have an incredible weekend. I need to get moving.

