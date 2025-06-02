Keith Olbermann Gets Destroyed For His Defense Of Cory Booker's 'Salute' After Calling Elon A Nazi

Crazy recluse Keith Olbermann, who is starting to look like a crazy cat lady, decided to turn into a Nazi salute expert over the weekend after a Cory Booker incident.

Described as "questionable" by Lib outlet The Daily Beast, New Jersey Senator Booker was said to have made an "awkward right-arm gesture" while exiting stage left after a speech at the California Democratic Convention on Saturday.

Is Booker a Nazi?

Olbermann, who is coming off winning the OutKick 2025 Woke All-Star Challenge championship, says hold up right there, Cory's no Nazi like Elon Musk's a Nazi.

How is Keith so sure? The SportsCenter legend says it's all in Booker's fingers.

Let's take a breathe here and go back to April 13 when Crazy Keith made an interesting statement to OutKick founder Clay Travis on the Nazi salute.

"If you don't want to be ‘mistaken’ for doing a Nazi salute don't do something so easily ‘mistaken’ for a Nazi salute," Olbermann wrote that day.

Keith, what about Booker?

FINGERS!

MAGA destroys Olbermann for his defense of Cory Booker's ‘salute’

"This is hysterical. Next, Keith will be measuring the atomic distances and angles between their fingers. He does have experience with atomic lengths," one astute analyst tweeted Sunday morning after Keith laid out the defense of Booker.

"You made the rules Keith… can’t change them now. Booker is a Nazi and you’re a Nazi sympathizer for supporting him," Angela Belcamino fired back at the 1990s ESPN legend turned crackpot maniac.

The comments just kept coming at poor Keith.