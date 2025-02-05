Keith Olbermann Blows A Gasket Over NFL's 'Stop Racism' Pivot

What a week it has been for unhinged lunatic Keith Olbermann.

The guy has been holed up in his apartment scratching his balls and watching Donald Trump destroy his beloved Lib-led government agencies only to have the NFL turn around and remove "Stop Racism" from its end zones.

Olbermann, who announced in December that he was DONE with Twitter and he would be going to the Lib Bluesky app, LOST it when Roger Goodell's team announced, via The Athletic, that racism was defeated.

"Guess what @nfl? If you're against ‘Stop Racism’ That means you're FOR... Racism F--k you and every one of your advertisers," the ESPN legend tweeted on the platform he was supposedly leaving forever.

You know, it makes you wonder how Keith went to work day in and day out on SportsCenter from 1992 to 1997 knowing that the NFL didn't have ‘End Racism’ featured in its end zones during his tenure narrating sports highlights.

Was Keith pro-racism in those days?

Best reactions to Keith Olbermann's NFL meltdown