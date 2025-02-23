Keith Hernandez Gets Distracted During Mets Spring Training Game By An Attractive Woman Playing Pickleball

Baseball is back. The smell of the freshly cut grass, the crack of the bat, the sunshine and the distraction caused by an attractive woman catching a cameraman's eye.

What’s there not to love about the game? It brings with it summer, which also means the beach and bikinis.

Okay, there’s plenty to not love about the current version of the Rob Manfred-led era of Major League Baseball, but I'll save that for another day. Right now it's Spring Training.

Most teams are gearing up for what will be nothing more than another money-making season while fielding a team that has little to no shot at making a postseason run.

The New York Mets aren’t one of those teams. They spent a lot of money in the offseason with hopes of fielding a team that will still be standing when October rolls around.

Will that be the case? They do have Juan Soto in their lineup now after dropping an insane amount of money to acquire him and Pete Alonso is back, so anything is possible.

Part of anything being possible is the potential for another offseason that outperforms their actual season. But it could be worse for the Mets. They could fall short and not have Keith Hernandez in the booth.

Keith Hernandez is already in mid-season form

As long as he's calling games, they’re guaranteed to be at the very least entertaining. This is the same Mets broadcaster who explained how "you want to always be erect when you make contact" while hitting.

He proved on Saturday that while it's still February, he's already in mid-season form. During the Mets 6-2 win over the Houston Astros, the broadcast cut to some nearby pickleball action.

Hernandez was distracted by the action, which featured a shirtless man and an attractive woman in a bikini top, and being that he is Keith Hernandez, he couldn’t help but comment on it. This is why, no matter what, people will tune in to Mets games.