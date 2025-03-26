Star Actress' Age Shocks Internet As She Celebrates Milestone Birthday: PHOTOS

Actress Keira Knightley's age might rattle some fans.

The former "Pirates of the Caribbean" superstar skyrocketed to fame when she landed the role of Elizabeth Swann in the original 2003 film.

She was barely 18 when the film premiered, and I hope fans are sitting down because they're about to feel very old.

Keira Knightley celebrates her 40th birthday.

Knightley turned 40-years-old Wednesday. She was born March 26, 1985. It's a milestone birthday, and it's absolutely a reminder of just how long she's been an A-list star.

Forty years old! It feels like just yesterday that she was sword fighting and needed to be saved by Jack Sparrow and Will Turner.

Hard to believe the first film came out when she was a teenager and she's now 40. Time sure does fly.

The internet also had plenty of reactions to the news on social media.

The fact Keira Knightley is 40 has me a bit shook. I remember seeing her in the first "Pirates" film, and being in awe.

There were two women captivating the hearts and minds of young boys around the globe during that era. Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann followed by Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

I don't want to age myself too badly here for all our young OutKick readers, but I was in middle school when the first "Pirates" film hit theaters. Everyone thought it was the coolest thing they'd ever seen, and Knightley certainly seemed to be a big reason why.

Also, can we give a quick shoutout to her performance in "King Arthur"? The role didn't garner a fraction of the attention it deserved because "Pirates" overshadowed it but that was another awesome movie.

Happy birthday to an absolute legend. It's hard to believe Keira Knightley is 40, but here we are. I hope you all enjoyed this trip down memory lane as much as I did. Let me know your thoughts on her career at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.