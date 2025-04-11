Kayla Wallace From 'Landman' Is Fired Up For Season 2 Of Popular Show, Masters Pee Memes & New Babe's Found

I have a very, very big in-and-out trip on Monday that I cannot disclose at this minute, but I think you guys might find it rather interesting

That's called a tease in the blogging world.

This 14-hour trip will require me to have SeanJo handle Screecaps on Monday, so don't go thinking that I'm on another vacation.

As you know, my work trips have slowed down, but I couldn't pass up this one. Stay tuned.

My Taste of the Masters order arrived, it's beautiful, but a Screencaps reader has presented me with a Masters menu modification that concerns me

— Jason in Lynchburg, VA writes:

I’m like a kid on Christmas morning. I came home to find this sweet bastard (Shoutout to Ricky Cobb) on my porch. This is the second year I’ve done it and my friends and I had a blast last year and anticipate the same this Saturday.

We do, however add meat to our pimento cheese sandwiches. Last year it was pulled pork and this year I’m getting some thick-cut bacon from the butcher. Might offend some purists, but not sorry.

Kinsey:

I didn't realize it until this morning, but I am a Masters food purist. The first time I read Jason's email, the idea of adding crispy bacon to the Masters pimento sandwich sounded amazing, but now I'm having serious second thoughts.

They do not serve bacon on the pimentos at Augusta National. You raw dog those sandwiches at the tournament. Pimento and the whitest white bread you can buy at the store. That's it.

All I can think of is Bobby Jones rolling over in his grave at the thought of bacon being added. It's complete disrespect to tradition. It's like Jason Day and his stupid Malbon clothing. It's like this amateur Spaniard golfer taking a leak in Rae's Creek.

As sports fans, we MUST stand for at least one tradition. MLB already took Opening Day from MY Cincinnati Reds.

Saturday, as I sit in the man cave with Canoe Kirk, Diesel & possibly Sump Pump Lewis (I recently learned Lewis loves installing sumps; seriously), I will honor Bobby Jones by leaving the bacon in the fridge.

This weekend, we honor tradition. We honor The Masters.

For those of you who are taking ownership of Masters cups for the first time

Welcome to the club. You're going to love them.

— Paul Q. says:

I think we say it every year but ESPN and/or CBS are really missing out not going wall-to-wall with coverage. I know I’d have the TV all on day if they started off with the honorary starters and then right into coverage of the first group.

Oh well, Masters.com does a nice job and the Augusta birds are singing away!

Hoping to get my name pulled in the lottery for next year!

Enjoy the new mower! My old Toro is on its last wheels so I’m hoping to squeeze one last season from it.

Kinsey:

Like I told Paul, I don't think The Masters has given ESPN or CBS the option because they'd 100% purchase the rights and throw it on their apps.

Speaking of apps, wasn't The Masters app commercial free in the past? I noticed the ads yesterday. There were like two, 30-second spots and then back to the coverage, but still, they were there.

Turns out I wasn't the only one who noticed.

Do golf wives look hotter in the Masters caddie suits?

I can't remember who asked this on Thursday.

— Kevin in Gibsonia, PA makes his point and then gets out:

A hot woman looks hot in anything and nothing.

Pete G. fires back at Tom in Houston who challenged Pete's NCAA Tournament data

— Pete G. fires:

Saw there were a couple questions on the number's info. from yesterday. Here are the answers for Tom in Houston and Charlie P. on the ‘numbers’ questions they had.

For Tom in Houston, as far as Todd Golden being the youngest coach to win the NCAA title, CBS said just that before, during and after the broadcast and that is because they are picking and choosing the start point of the data to say that. I know it is just shocking to hear that CBS would present only part of the information. We've never seen that before... Ok, moving on…. what they were doing is saying he is the youngest coach to win the tournament since the tournament expanded to 64+ teams in 1985 and that is true. For some reason CBS uses that as a reset point for their statements but didn’t always say ‘since 1985’ or since 64 teams started.

In actuality, Branch McCraken was the youngest coach to win a National Title when he won it in 1940 at the age of 31 years, 9 months and 21 days for Indiana. Coach Valvano is actually the 7th youngest coach to win it all with Todd Golden now being the 8th youngest ever. Hope that clears that up and we all loved Jim Valvano back in the day. I should have added the qualifier to that statement.

For Charlie P., think you just might have misread those 2 data points. The first one indicated the number of ‘seasons’ a 12 seed has beaten a 5 seed since 2001, so in 19 of those 24 seasons, at least one twelve seed beat a 5 seed. The second number of 24 since 2009 is the actual number of 12 seed ‘teams’ that beat 5 seed ‘teams’ during that particular time frame. Two very different statistics. I hope that clears that up. Sorry for any confusion.

— RJM has entered the chat:

I wanted to write and correct Tom in Houston who tried to correct Pete in Arizona. Branch McCracken of Indiana University is the youngest coach to ever win the NCAA title. Golden is the 8th youngest to ever win...

1. Branch McCraken (Indiana): 31 years, 9 months, 21 days

Branch McCraken (Indiana): 31 years, 9 months, 21 days 2. Harold Foster (Wisconsin): 34 years, 9 months, 29 days

Harold Foster (Wisconsin): 34 years, 9 months, 29 days 3. Fred Taylor (Ohio State): 35 years, 3 months, 16 days

Fred Taylor (Ohio State): 35 years, 3 months, 16 days 4. Bob Knight (Indiana): 35 years, 5 months, 4 days

Bob Knight (Indiana): 35 years, 5 months, 4 days 5. Howard Dobson (Oregon): 35 years, 8 months, 23 days

Howard Dobson (Oregon): 35 years, 8 months, 23 days 6. Don Haskins (UTEP): 36 years, 0 months, 5 days

Don Haskins (UTEP): 36 years, 0 months, 5 days 7. Jim Valvano (NC State): 37 years, 0 months, 24 days

Jim Valvano (NC State): 37 years, 0 months, 24 days 8. Todd Golden (Florida): 39 years, 8 months

Thursday was a big day in the history of the Thursday Night Mowing League

For those of you who might've missed it, for the first time in league history, I have bestowed quite an honor upon one of the greatest to ever compete in residential mowing — Dayton, Ohio's Mike Freshwater.

At the end of the 2024 season, Mike hinted that he was retiring from competitive mowing. I thought he was just worn out from a long summer. It turns out he was serious. Last week, I received an email from his younger brother who said Mike was 100% hanging up his jersey, but he had indicated a hope to remain active within the community.

DONE.

It was beyond time to introduce the ‘Mike Freshwater TNML Lifetime Achievement Award’ and bring Mike into the fold as a league advisor who will help us determine a national champion.

I met Mike's son like a decade ago through the Internet, but I never knew he had a fun-loving father until I started the mowing league. Out of nowhere, Mike became the league's pied piper.

Last summer, I had the pleasure of finally meeting Mike at the Two-Club Invitiational and he was the same in-person as he is on the Internet. Life of the party. The guy you want to hang with. The guy you want in your mowing league.

BUY THE ‘MAKE LAWNS GREAT AGAIN’ SHIRT — 3X IS STILL AVAILABLE (UNTIL THE STORE IS REFILLED)

Speaking of legends, Mike T. in Idaho on stockpiling

— Mike T. writes:

I will admit, when we returned from our last trip one of my first stops was at the State of Idaho run liquor store! I’m a Canadian Whiskey drinker and was concerned about price increases with tariffs.

I was relieved to see no price increases on my favorite brands.

The clerk told me The State buys on 6 month contracts so we were ok, I bought 12 bottles anyway!

Cellphones for kids: When is too soon?

This caught my attention this week from the Wall Street Journal:

A new report from Common Sense Media found that by age 8, one in four kids already have a cellphone. A 2021 report from the same group showed a significant rise in the number of 8- to 12-year-olds with a smartphone, from 24% in 2015 to 43% in 2021.

Kinsey:

We're about to go through this with Screencaps Jr. Will he be an outsider if he doesn't have a phone by 13? He has an Apple watch, but now we're hearing that he's left behind because the other kids are forming text groups.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail.

Show off your meat

— Brad S. shows off what he's been eating this week:

Two racks of baby back party ribs. (IYKYK)

Meat Church recipe.

Best and fastest way to make ribs.

#######################

That is it for this ugly Friday after yet another rec ball practice rainout. We're hoping to get our second practice in tomorrow morning when it's 32 degrees. I'm thinking baserunning and flyball competitions are on the agenda. The kids won't want to take infield. Let's get them competitive.

Go have an amazing weekend. Enjoy the food, the friendship and life.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

