Kayla Simmons Serves Up A Bikini Content Ace In Her Summer Uniform

In a lot of ways, Kayla Simmons is a throwback to the Instagram models of the past. Names like Lindsey Pelas and Charlotte McKinney come to mind. It was a simpler time then.

Those two are still out there, they're still making content and still pop up on the algorithm from time to time, but for the most part the headlines have dried up for them.

The headlines haven’t dried up for Kayla Simmons. Not yet anyway, and she's doing all she can to keep it that way.

The former college volleyball player turned influencer is carrying the torch for those who came before her. Some say bikini season is when she does some of her best work.

Monday was a strong supporter of that argument when she, out of nowhere, uncorked a content ace on the rest of the field. It wasn't a reinventing the wheel moment, anything but.

Kayla Simmons just put the rest of the internet on notice in her summer uniform

There you have it. Kayla Simmons in her summer uniform. A "here it is, return it if you can" piece of content if there ever was any.

It couldn’t have come at a better time. Consider it an official notice of things to come. Ready or not, summer and bikini season are here.

It's time for afternoons at the pool. Vacations at the lake and the beach and a cold beverage in your hand. We're only a couple of weeks away from July 4.

I don’t know about you, but I don't plan on letting that or the rest of summer sneak up on me. I hit the pool earlier than I normally do this year and I plan to keep that going.

Kayla has the right idea here. Let's have a summer of smiles, bikinis and elite content.