Kayla Simmons Grabs The Internet's Attention With A Bikini Warning About The Dangers Of UV Rays

There are times when people are called upon to step up and deliver a message that others need to hear. Answering that call is what the best among us do, even when they don’t want to.

Kayla Simmons could have very easily checked the caller ID and said no thanks. She hasn’t been on Instagram in a few weeks as she focuses her energy on for you page TikTok content.

But she didn’t do that. She answered the call. It's mid-April, we're still at the beginning of bikini season, and there is some valuable information to pass along.

Kayla grabbed her bikini, a towel, and headed outside. There was going to have to be a powerful visual to go along with this warning.

She then shared the following, "UV 10 ☀️👙🌸." It's short, it's to the point, it requires some work on your end to decipher.

Kayla Simmons warns against leaving your guard down this summer

Comments like "Drop your hands pls" and "Even the sun is sweating" missed the point. Kayla wasn’t dumping out any hump day bikini content. This had a message.

Now that she had your attention, it was up to you to figure out. UV 10, a simple Google search will tell you, "signifies a very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure."

You have to be on high alert for quick burns and even eye damage. Trust me, you don’t want to be dealing with either of those as you hit the pool or beach this summer.

Take the appropriate precautions. That's ultimately the whole point of this. Nobody wants to have their fun in the sun ruined. Kayla's doing the entire internet a favor here.

Hero is a strong word, but if one summer can be saved it's fitting. Now I will concede that there's a slight possibility that I'm overthinking this whole thing.

This could in reality be nothing more than one of those typical "welcome to bikini season" posts. I've been duped before. In any event, we should thank Kayla.