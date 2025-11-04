Kayla Nicole Throws Major Shade At Taylor Swift, Hilary Duff Making Music & Tom Brady Clones His Dog

Great news, everyone: I'm still alive.

Despite the concerns of everyone from my mom to my nail tech, I went "glamping" in the woods over Halloween weekend. And, thankfully, I did not end up the subject of a real-life horror movie.

In fact, it was actually quite delightful. Peaceful, even.

We cooked our meals over the fire, did about 18 miles worth of hiking and enjoyed some frosty Octoberfest brews while our dog ran around the campsite and scared away potential bears and coyotes.

Actually, the only bad part of the weekend was the fact that I had to sign up for a Fubo TV free trial on my laptop so that I could watch the Vols destroy their chance at the College Football Playoff.

Get your sh*t together, YouTube TV. I'm not paying for another subscription service. Especially not for a three-loss college football team.

Anywho, I'll write a full review of our camping weekend and the hiking trails for OutKick Outdoors later this week. For now, it's time to settle in for some Nightcaps.

No subscription fee required.

Kayla Nicole Throws Major Shade At Taylor Swift

Halloween is over, but the drama lives on, my friends.

We are witnessing — in real time — a one-sided feud between Travis Kelce's billionaire popstar fiancée and his model influencer ex-girlfriend. What a world.

OK, since I assume my 80%+ male audience isn't up on all the girly pop gossip, let me start from the beginning.

Travis had a five-year, on-again-off-again relationship with Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022. As influencers do, she made constant social media videos of Travis throughout their relationship. In one video on their date night, she was filming herself holding a glass of wine as Travis urges her to please "get off your phone" and "drink the wine so we can go."

Kayla then told him that she wouldn’t have to go on social media "to seek validation from a bunch of strangers on the internet" if "someone sometimes would pay [her] attention."

There are other videos of her just constantly filming on her phone, and at one point, Travis says, "You are obsessed with yourself."

Now, fast forward to 2025. He's engaged to Taylor Swift, who releases a song called "Opalite." While Taylor doesn't name names, the song is about how the relationship between her and Travis is way better than their previous ones.

In one line about Travis' past lover, Taylor sings: You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.

She was in her phone. Shots fired.

So how does Kayla Nicole respond? She goes right to her phone, obviously!

For Halloween, Kayla dressed up as Toni Braxton in the 2000 music video for "He Wasn't Man Enough." But she didn't just dress up, she hired a choreographer and created a music video of her own.

In case you're rusty on your Toni Braxton lyrics from 25 years ago, the song says:

What are you thinking? / Did you know about us back then? / Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend? / I'm not thinking 'bout him / But you married him / Do you know I made him leave? / Do you know he begged to stay with me? / He wasn't man enough for me

Ah, yes. Nothing says "I'm not thinking ‘bout him" like hiring a whole team, learning choreography and renting out a professional studio in order to clap back at your ex’s new fiancée to prove how unbothered you are.

Look, I'll concede that Taylor took the first shot. But this just makes Kayla look so petty. If you really did dump Travis, and he really wasn't "man enough" for you, then why waste your time, money and energy?

They're laughing at you from one of their mansions right now, Kayla. Let that man go.

You look amazing, though.

Hilary Duff Re-enters The Music Scene

If you casually utter the words, "hey now," you will find there are two types of Millennials. The first type will respond, "You're an All-Star!" The second type, with stars in their eyes, will twirl around and launch into song: "Hey now! This is what dreams are made of…"

This news is for the latter.

Yesterday, a mysterious coundtown appeared on Hilary Duff's webiste. Of course, people had their suspicions.

Sorry guys. No football coaching gigs or naked subscription services.

After a 10-year hiatus, Lizzie McGuire herself is returning to music. Today, she announced her new song, "Mature," that will be available on Thursday.

I, personally, am a big fan of Hilary Duff. She's stunning, she minds her own business and she's unproblematic. That's probably why she's one of the few child stars who didn't spiral into chaos.

Once upon a time, 12-year-old Amber was SO jealous of Hilary because she got to kiss Aaron Carter on an episode of Lizzie McGuire.

Speaking of child stars who spiraled into chaos. Yikes.

Tom Brady Cloned His Dog

Aaron Carter, that is. Not Tom Brady.

But the future Hall of Fame quarterback is going viral today after he revealed that his dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua, who died in 2023. He did it with the help of a biotech company called Colossal Biosciences, for which he is an investor.

"I love my animals," Tom shared in a press release. "They mean the world to me and my family. A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed."

And boom — he has another Lua.

I actually don't know how I feel about this.

If you know me at all (or you've been reading Nightcaps for a while), you know I lost my best friend of 16 years — my soul dog, Lucy — in January. I miss her every single day, and my world is not the same without her.

A couple of years ago, a friend and I were talking about this dog cloning technology, and she asked me if I would ever do it. Of course, this sort of thing is not really available to people in my tax bracket, so it wasn't a serious option. But it was interesting to think about.

On one hand, I love the idea of having another version of my favorite dog in the whole world. On the other hand, I also know that she wouldn't be the same dog. Would I drive myself crazy comparing their personalities, their habits, their preferences? Would it break my heart looking at that dog's face and wishing she were Lucy?

I think — if actually given the option — I'd probably opt not to.

Would you clone your pet? No judgment at all — I'm actually really curious to hear what people have to say about this. Email me at Amber.Harding@outkick.com and let me know.

Sorry if that was a downer. Let me leave you with something funny:

