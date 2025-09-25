Whale And Calf Put On Jaw-Dropping Show For Shocked Kayakers In Costa Rica: WATCH

Kayakers in Costa Rica last month got a boat ride and a show.

A group from Mamawata Surf Retreat paddled out from Playa Escondido on Saturday, Aug. 23, when they witnessed a mama humpback whale and her calf breaching the water close by.

"Yesterday, we invited some friends over to go kayaking as a cool Saturday plan. We were secretly hoping to maybe spot some whales since my boyfriend and I had been seeing them from our house the past few days - but honestly, we had no expectations," Mamawata Surf Retreat captioned an Instagram post about the surprise encounter.

"What we didn’t know was that this mama and her baby were about to put on this kind of show for us! At first, they were just swimming and coming up for air around us… and then this happened."

Video shows a massive humpback erupting from the water just yards away from the kayakers, followed by her calf mimicking the move with a splash. The group sat stunned as wave after wave rolled in from the repeated breaches.

Humpbacks are incredible to witness. But when you’re in a kayak and there’s a 50-foot, 40-ton animal body-slamming the ocean next to you, it also has to be a little terrifying.

These whales aren't predators, and they aren't aggressive toward humans. But if one jumps up and lands on top of you and your tiny kayak, you're going to have a bad day.

I remember going whale watching in Boston back in 2017. We were on a large vessel with two decks and a cash bar, so I felt pretty safe. But my heart skipped a beat every time I watched one of those massive creatures breach right next to a tiny fishing boat.

In Costa Rica, humpback whales migrate from the Antarctic Peninsula and southern Chile from July through mid-November to breed and raise their young. It’s the longest-known migration route of any mammal, and the waters off Playa Escondido are a known hot spot.

So if you’re looking to experience something breathtaking, now's the time to head on down there and rent a kayak.

Just don’t forget your GoPro. And maybe a change of pants.

