Popular TV Host Smears Legendary Show With Dumb Hot Take, Is 100% Incorrect

"Lost" is one of the most popular shows ever made.

Kay Adams might be good at a lot of things, but judging legendary TV doesn't appear to be one of them.

Adams is the host of the incredibly popular football show "Up & Adams." She's a very talented woman, and a bit of a hit with the OutKick audience.

However, nobody is perfect, and unfortunately, we've found a major flaw with Adams:

Thinking "Lost" wasn't an epic TV show.

Kay Adams unnecessarily smears "Lost."

Adams responded to someone on X calling "Lost" "great" and the final episode "phenomenal" by claiming that's just not true.

"LOST finale is the Interstellar of finales. You're all lying to yourselves," the popular TV star tweeted.

In case you thought that was a compliment, it definitely wasn't.

I really hate to go after Adams because, by all accounts, she seems like a legit person and someone that'd be fun to get a drink with.

Yet, I get paid to call balls and strikes. That's the nature of the beast. That's what it means to be in the trenches.

"Lost" was an incredible show about a group of people who survived a plane crash on an island, and the finale was very satisfying. I simply won't hear otherwise. People can complain that not every single mystery of the island was solved. Fair enough, but they're missing the point.

The point of "Lost" wasn't every mystery. It was always about the characters. It was a character-driven series, and the conclusion tied up all the story arcs for all the characters.

The church scene in the closing moments was excellent, and the reveal that, yes, everyone died but at different times was perfectly crafted.

No, they weren't all in purgatory after dying in the crash in the first episode.

Furthermore, there were multiple episodes of "Lost" that felt like movies. It was must-watch TV with an unprecedented production value, and one of the greatest watercooler shows ever put on air.

True story. I almost faked being sick so I could avoid a high school basketball game in order to not miss an episode. I ultimately taped the episode and watched it later. Big mistake. I was hours behind the rest of the country. I also threw a huge watch party for some of my high school friends for the finale.

That's how good the show was. High school kids in rural Wisconsin were throwing watch parties, but I'm supposed to believe it wasn't that good?

Hard pass. It was an incredibly refreshingly complex mystery. They simply don't make TV shows like "Lost" anymore, and I doubt they will for a long time.

Nobody has been able to replicate J.J. Abrams' magic.

Finally, can we get a shoutout for the performances of Josh Holloway and Evangeline Lilly as Sawyer and Kate Austen? Two of the greatest characters and two of the best performances in TV history.

Seriously, we might not have known it at the time, but Evangeline Lilly was putting on a masterclass.

Some lines must be defended at all costs, and I will defend "Lost" as great as long as I have air in my lungs. Kay Adams might be correct about a lot of things, but she's dead wrong on this topic. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.