Kay Adams Gets Into A Content-Off With Fellow NFL Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk, Alejandro Kirk Steals A Bag & MEAT!

PLUS: MY Reds might look back at this loss for a long, long time.

Guys, I know I said I was going to dump out the email inbox this morning, but then I remembered I am playing in a golf outing that tees off at 9 a.m., so I have to bust ass to get this done and get to the course with my back tightening up after a fun Friday night at the tractor pulls

Quickly:

First of all, thanks to Yoder for bringing the woody Jeep wagon down so a bunch of us could ride to the pulls in style. This thing turns heads wherever it goes.

Canoe Kirk had only ONE corn dog. I think he's slowing down. But, he redeemed himself by wearing a classic tractor pull shirt that had the lot lizards cackling.

We got kicked out of the VIP tower, the same one we'd been visiting the last couple of years with no problems with the same passes sent to us by the National Tractor Pull Association. This year? I'm not sure what happened. We walked in like normal, grabbed a table and some guy came up with a look on his face that we were either leaving or he was calling the sheriffs.

Look, Carl, we aren't here to cause any problems. The ladies never seemed to have a problem with us suckin' down a couple of beers and eating a little grub in the past.

So, instead, we went to the only place I know of to buy beer on site. Old timers sit at a table inside of a fairgrounds building and sell beer out of trailers to support the fire department. The beauty of the tractor pull is that you can buy a case of COLD beer and pull it around in a Radio Flyer, if you'd like.

One of the longest lines at the event was at one of the food trailers selling corn dogs. I don't know for sure if that's what everyone was eating, but the line was long. Kirk might be onto something here.

I'm going to puke. Thank god I wasn't home to see the way this game ended.

Next up: I'm in a golf outing this morning to help fight muscular dystrophy. A bunch of us have been playing in this hockey-themed outing for a number of years. It's run by a great family. Great cause. We'll go blow a bunch of money and soak up summer.

Let's go have a great day. Hit ‘em straight and I’ll see all of you guys on Monday.

