Katy Perry Under Investigation For Possibly Damaging Protected Sand Dunes While Dancing On Them In Her Bikini

It's been awhile since we've caught up with Katy Perry. In fact, the last time we checked in with her, she informed us that her eye glitch - which looked like a robotic malfunction - was in fact a "broken doll eye party trick."

She also told us about another party trick she can perform. One where she pours beer out of her boobs. As of now, I don't believe we've seen that one performed. That was almost two years ago. She's older and she is wiser now.

Although apparently not older and wiser enough to make sure the proper permission was received before dancing around on protected sand dunes in her bikini for a music video. That has led to an investigation by the Spanish government.

As reported by the BBC, the environment department of the Balearic Islands fired off a press release Tuesday that said the video's production company didn't secure proper authorization before filming part of the video for her new single Lifetimes.

The dunes in question are believed to be located on the isle of S'Espalmador in Formentera and according to the NY Post, officials are looking into possible damage to the dunes.

They were sure to point out that Perry was not under investigation for "crimes against the environment." Filming is allowed on the protected sand dunes as long as permission is granted ahead of time.

The protected sand dune is lucky to have been chosen by Katy Perry and the team shooting the video

Now I know what you're thinking. Couldn’t she have shot the scenes in question on any beach or sand dune? The short answer is, of course, yes. But this is Katy Perry.

She's one of the world's wealthiest singers with an estimated $500 million. Shooting a scene on a sand dune that isn't protected would be like cooking a meal for herself.

Why do that when she can hire a chef? It's the same concept. The protected dune is actually lucky to have been selected as the spot Perry and the folks behind the video decided to use.

Is her dancing around in her bikini on the protected sand dune necessary for the video? I'll leave that up to you to decide. I'll just say that on mute her dancing around on the sand dune doesn't hurt the video.