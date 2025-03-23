Katy Perry Responds To Conspiracy That Claims She's Actually JonBenét Ramsey

Get out your tinfoil hats because we're going to take a look at one of the more bizarre conspiracy theories I've ever heard.

You want me to believe in Bigfoot? Fine, I can do that. Aliens? I'm on board with that as well. Katy Perry is actually JonBenét Ramsey, the 6-year-old girl who was found murdered in her parents’ Colorado home almost 30 years ago.

Wait, what?

I'm just finding out about this and I want to buy it, but I'm going to need a compelling argument before I sign on.

According to ENews, there's a conspiracy theory that's been around since 2014 alleging that the 1996 murder was a hoax, and that Katy, despite being born in 1984, is actually JonBenét, who was born in 1990.

Not only do they look alike with similar floating eyebrows, but their parents apparently look alike as well. And, conspiracy theorists claim, a quote given to Vanity Fair in 2011 points to her true identity.

Katy Perry responds to conspiracy theory about JonBenét Ramsey

"Not that I was one of those stage kids. There was no JonBenét Ramsey inside of me waiting to burst out," Perry told the magazine about writing songs at an early age.

Well, now we're talking. I don’t know if that quote necessarily means she is actually JonBenét, but that's a weird comparison to make nonetheless.

So why is the conspiracy theory popping back up now?

We have AI and Katy Perry herself to thank for that. A video captioned "iykyk" was posted on Instagram a few weeks ago, and it shows JonBenét turning into the singer.

Perry commented on the clip, "Wait, am I?"

Did AI just solve the mystery? I've never seen Bigfoot or aliens respond to conspiracy theories about themselves and question whether it's true or not.

I'm not sold either way on this one just yet.

What's more likely? Bigfoot? Aliens? Or Katy Perry actually being JonBenét Ramsey? Let me know what you think sean.joseph@outkick.com.