Multi-millionaire singer Katy Perry is suing an 85-year-old military veteran for $6 million over a previous housing dispute, as the seller's family is now calling the pop star's actions "unforgivable" and "greedy."

The 40-year-old Perry has been involved in a heated real estate battle with Carl Westcott since 2020, when she reportedly struck a deal to purchase his Montecito, California mansion for $15 million. Days later, however, the military veteran tried to pull out of the deal, claiming that he wasn't in the right frame of mind after having back surgery. To this day, he's still hospitalized with a neurological condition.

The legal battle continued for three years until a judge ruled in Perry's favor in 2023, with her taking ownership of the house in 2024.

KATY PERRY NOW WANTS TO MAKE IT HURT

However, it appears that Katy's apparently not content with just having her new house.

The "Roar" singer and her business manager, Bernie Gudvi, are now suing the Westcott's, demanding that $6 million be taken off the previously agreed-to price of the estate (in which she has paid $9 million of the $15 million) due to what is described as "interior and exterior damages, repairs, and lost rental income."

The Westcott family is absolutely furious with Perry, especially since the elder Westcott has been bedridden and hospitalized for the last 18 months.

"It's entitled celebrity behavior," Westcott's son told The Sun, before adding that there was "no other explanation… other than agreed… it's unforgivable [what she is doing]."

"But it’s how the Hollywood elite system works — I’ve seen this up close — they treat ordinary people like dirt, it’s been a difficult time for the family."

"If an old man apologizes and says he made a mistake [regarding the housing dispute], and she’s a rich pop star who can buy any other house in the world, you’d think she would let the old man go on his way," the son continued. "She has no sense of fair play, no empathy, zero empathy, quite the opposite."

The Westcott family is now fighting back, claiming that Perry and Gudvi are out of line with their $6 million demand. A Los Angeles Judge has called for the singer to testify regarding the damages part of the suit.

