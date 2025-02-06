Comedian Crushes Immigrants Who Don't Love America In Resurfaced Viral Clip: WATCH

A hilarious video of Katt Williams roasting a heckler has resurfaced, and it's the definition of a must-watch video.

It certainly feels like we're going through a moment where comedy is roaring back after years of wokeness ruining humor.

Remember when we used to make movies like "Superbad" where they were hilarious and offensive? Remember "Tropic Thunder"?

That stuff all disappeared for a long time, but hopefully it will return. We need great comedy that pushes the limits, and that brings us to a resurfaced moment featuring Katt Williams.

Old Katt Williams video resurfaces.

An old video of Katt Williams back in 2011 doing a show in Phoenix has been blowing up on X the past 24 hours, and it's some crazy footage.

A heckler appeared to claim Arizona was actually Mexican land, and the famous comedian launched into a rant that was nothing short of gold.

He even told him he could get to "stepping" if he didn't like it. The crowd roared with a "USA! USA! USA!" chant.

You can give it a watch below, but be warned it's not for woke snowflakes. It contains some very R-rated language. Definitely hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That video right there is a prime example of what we love about comedy. No limits. No rules. Just try to be funny.

Even if the jokes fall flat, it's an attempt that should be protected at all costs. It reminds me of the famous Patrice O'Neal moment below.

This is more or less my view of comedy completely summed up. People who don't understand comedy should be the last people to judge it.

Let's hope the fact this clip from Katt Williams going viral is a sign that the times are truly changing for the better in America. Great comedy is a pillar of a free society, and we shouldn't ever bend the knee or give up one inch on that stance. What did you think of the resurfaced video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.