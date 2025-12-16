Katie Couric Fawns Over Vile LIB Jennifer Welch During Disgusting Podcast Appearance

"I wish we could get back to a place where people weren’t leading with hate," Katie Couric has said, seemingly not understanding the irony in her own comments from one day to the next.

Imagine being married to any of these women.

Days after disgusting LIB robot Jennifer Welch said Charlie Kirk "justified" his own murder, none other than LIB news anchor Katie Couric stopped by Welch's "I've Had It" podcast to heap praise on the vile windbag.

The lefties LOVE how Welch is saying exactly what they want to say. "So proud of what you've built here… using your voices and talking about important things and raising a little hell," Couric said in a podcast released Tuesday. "My daughter Ellie said, ‘If you watch these two ladies, they go off.’ And I said, ‘I’ve seen them and I approve this message,’" Couric, 68, continued.

Oh, really?

So Katie approves the message about Kirk?

Here's what Welch said about Erika Kirk condemning people who are mocking the assassination of her husband.

"The person that I heard that justified his death was him," Welch told Don Lemon as the two yucked it up. "He’s the one that said on tape that if school kids die, but it means he gets to have a Second Amendment, then that’s what it’s going to be. He’s the one that justified it."

Katie loves what Welch is doing, so I guess she approves this message too. Gotta take her word here.

We also have to believe that Katie approves of Welch's statement back in August that Mexican, Chinese and Indian restaurants should ban white Trump voters from eating at their restaurants. "I’ve had it with white people that triple Trumped that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to a gay hairdresser," Welch squealed, while adding, "I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel."

Katie loves it. Just raising some hell here, right?

Katie can't figure out why everyone hates each other

"I don't know how we got to this place where everybody hates each other. It just sucks," the former Today Show host told Welch, who famously laughed during a podcast while watching a video of a No Kings protester saying she was "glad" that Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Katie, did you even research these idiots before you appeared on the show or did your daughter just think the Tesla robot creature was cool because she spouts off?

"So listen up, Democratic establishment," Welch warned back in October. "You can either jump on board with this s---, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

That came days after Welch suggested that White House official Stephen Miller was a "Nazi Jew."

OMG, you girls are raising hell! LOVE IT!!

Before Katie's time with the bot was over, she made one more plea for society to come together. "I wish we could get back to a place where people weren’t leading with hate," Katie concluded.

Good one, Katie.