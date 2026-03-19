Kathy Ireland Parlays Her Kicking Experience Into Big Football Job, Ladies Of March Madness & The 'Machete'

Kathy Ireland knows football and now she gets to use that expertise in a new job.

What a beautiful scene that was last night in Dayton at historic UD Arena, one of America's great coliseums

I saw this tweet from Dan Woken, a perennial OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge participant, and just had to laugh at how this guy, who is supposed to be a national columnist and as tuned in as anyone in the sports world, thinks that Dayton is just some "random" mid-size city that just happened to latch onto the First Four.

For those of us who grew up in the region, we know last night, even though it was Miami and the Miami Valley is loaded with Miami grads, was possible because Dayton cares to its core about every team showing up to play in this city.

Dan can't figure it out. He's not from Dayton. He doesn't get it. It's like when us northerners go to The Grove or to Baton Rouge for the first time for a college football Saturday. It's just different in those places just like at UD Arena.

As of 2024, the arena became the most-used NCAA Tournament venue in the history of college basketball.

Latching on and taking ownership of the First Four has been absolutely genius. The city is guaranteed — until the NCAA expands the field — four games versus having to compete as a host city for the round of 64 & 32. Instead of hosting every 4-5 years, Dayton hosts every year.

It's a beautiful thing, and it's a source of pride.

Dan might want to stop by one of these days, enjoy pizza at Milano's or Marion's and stay for a Tuesday and Wednesday in March. Then, he just might understand why the NCAA keeps coming back.

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If you are looking for the Gargantubracket, here's an updated link

Print this out on a poster board this morning and really impress your buddies at the bar today.

— Tom T. updates all of us:

That original link that I sent does not work any more. Apparently, there were a few small errors… here is a link to the new one, and a link to a two pager, that you can print out extra large and then tape together.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZSKB5K8W-o6oFMgTs5FANHiUyqJgngB3/view

Two Page Version

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18C8eGEqRjHxaKb67GBmPp4CeFtzLG2ss/view

I love Czaban… he was a long time staple of DC sports radio, and used to have a national show on Fox Sports Radio. These are put together by his buddy, Brad Turner, who is a spreadsheet master and former Uva baseball player.

Cilantro lime sauce makes its debut at Chipotle

If you go out to get a bowl before the March Madness games, there's a good chance you'll notice a new sauce at Chipotle.

I need reports from the field.

Dad tries to save Opening Day in California as some sick idiot exposes himself and is told ‘not to play sheriff’

— TigerFaninSanFran writes:

Sharing typical Cali behavior. My daughter’s school keeps the "pride" flag up all year. I had to confront our second grade teacher after she read them a book about two male rabbits getting married then bad mouthed our president.

But that is not worst part. I am coaching my younger kids tee ball team. (You were right amazing experience). We had opening day Saturday. I hear a female booth volunteer scream we need a man’s help. I run over. She points out a man exposing himself. I confront said man and the southern boy comes out as I remove him. Cops come. Don’t arrest him and tell me next time not to play sheriff. (summarizing for brevity).



Anyway, tell Chris from Cali if he is looking for friends, hit me up!

Will hotels kill the breakfast buffets if losers keep rolling in and eating for free?

— MP from Staunton, Virginia gives us an idea of how things are at hotels right now:

Joe, it was during COVID that the hotel I was working at went the grab and go breakfast route. The hotel had premade breakfasts in bags. Eventually they went back to the standard breakfast bar. More recently, I have found that budget brands like Avid have grab and go breakfast.

Is there more wind today than 20-30 years ago?

— Kevin in Gibsonia, PA has been thinking:

A few thoughts:

1. While you can't convince me climate change is real, I do feel it is much windier these days. Not always 40-50mph, but it seems like it's always 10-20. It seems to me that it hasn't always been like that.

2. I go to the beach to relax...30 minutes of each - people watch, nap, go in the water. Rinse and repeat for about six hours. I can block out all of the noise and just hear the waves. 3 days of this (and no more) and I'm good.

3. I never recline on a plane but my opinion is if the seat is able to recline, then feel free. Maybe they should just make them so they don't recline and solve the problem.

4. I know a lot of people talk about how good the food is at gas stations, but I can't get over the fact I'm eating at a gas station. Just can't do it.

Reaction to the meteor that nearly wiped Cleveland off the map

— Brad S. tells me:

When the shockwave from this meteor explosion hit my house (I'm 20 miles from the 'epicenter'), I thought a neighbor's house had exploded.



If people think this Northern Ohio event is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, they're mistaken.



There was a meteor (known as a super bolide) that hit Russia in 2013 that injured 1200 people and nearly destroyed a city! The Chelyabinsk meteor was three times bigger than our St. Patty's day rock, and it also came in undetected.

Forget global warming. There's a lot of stuff out there in the Universe that will end us, like it has in the past.

Screencaps reader tells the anti-reclining community to come say it to his face

— Eddie from Acworth shares his thoughts:

Forgot to add-the reclining debate on planes: I am 6’4, 230 (no not fat).

I recline as soon as the wheels leave the tarmac. And i dont care if the person in front of me reclines as well. Its their seat. Until the recline buttons are disabled, use em. It is your seat. Recline away.

Hispanic meteorologists

— Tim T. observes:

Hispanic Women may account for only 2% of Meteorologists but comprise 80% of Meteorologists featured on Screencaps.

Kinsey:

Based on historical Google data compiled over years of my career, readers are fascinated by Hispanic weather women. I don't know if it's the accent, the shock-and-awe or what it is, but the numbers speak for themselves. Readers flock to the Hispanic ladies, hence why Mexican TV stations keep hiring them.

The life of a Yooper in mid-March

— Myron is ready for spring:

Thank you for keeping going year after year. Couple issuea you have been talking about. L had the pleasure of spending my 16th summer in the Fort Lauderdale area with family. Sand beach was to hot and you have to shower after swimming. Having grown up swimming in Lake Superior it was not enjoyable. I much prefer a beach where you can hunt for agates or other semiprecious ious minerals.

I have also wondered about the open breakfast at motels but in my trips to visit children grandchildren and greatgrand hildren I have not seen any obvious outsiders. Not sure it us a serious problem.

NCAA braketology I filled out a bra kit years ago when I lived down south (Pennsylvania and Illinois) bit since moving back to God's country 26 years ago I have gotten out of the habit. More interested in College Hockey and the Frozen Four. Also a a long time youth soccer couch I love some soccer especially the ladies. Like hockey is a game of more action and technique.

I ran into a quote from Reagan who on St Patrick's Day said only the Irish could keep a wake going for 1500 years.

Finally I enjoyed seeing someone getting to play golf. Attached are a couple of pictures from Sunday and Monday showing why in the UP golf is still a dream.

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