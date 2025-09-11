Kathy Bates Has Two Words For Ozempic Shamers Who Attacked This Poor Woman

Kathy Bates sure doesn't sound like she'll be bending a knee to the Ozempic shamers

Actress Kathy Bates is to the point in life where she has just two words for the assholes who keep Ozempic shaming her.

"F--k you," the actress said bluntly in a new interview with Variety where she fully admitted to using Ozempic and she really doesn't care what you think.

Bates, who famously played the role of Annie Wilkes in 1990's Misery which led to winning a "Best Actress" Academy Award, has shed 100 pounds and gives plenty of credit to Ozempic.

Suck it, Bates says.

"People say, ’Well, it was the Ozempic.’ F--k you, it was the Ozempic!" she told her critics.

"It took me years to do this. I got this diagnosis about diabetes — my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril. When they said ’diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight. And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off."

An overweight woman with diabetes uses a drug to cut weight to extend her life. Isn't this why the drug was created?

What's the big deal?

Who are these losers going after Kathy Bates for cutting weight in her mid-70s?

Here's one of the losers.

"I will never forgive American culture for its obsession with skinniness because in what world is Ozempic Kathy Bates a more castable actress unless we want to do like an American Harry Potter and we need a Kentucky Miss McGonagall," this twat said on TikTok back in January.

Turns out, in the comments, he had plenty of supporters who also enjoyed taking shots at Kathy.

More:

You get the idea.

Comedian Nikki Glaser put it perfectly in March when she told this joke about Ozempic shamers.

"You're upset that Kathy Bates has a thigh gap," Glaser said on a late-night show.

Good for Kathy. We could use more ball-busters like this woman.