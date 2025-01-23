Katherine Webb's Comeback Talk Appears To Have Turned Into Action

The Katherine Webb comeback appears to be in action. Last week, she used her high heels to kick the door open on the possibility of ending her decade-long absence from the runway.

The 35-year-old, who has spent the last several years raising a family, bouncing around the XFL and UFL, and getting into real estate, let it be known that she was interested in making a full-fledged comeback.

"If an agency were to call me and be like, ‘Hey, we’ve booked you for this awesome fashion show in New York,’ I would not hesitate to join," Webb said in an interview with the NY Post.

"I live for the runway. I love it so much. And as far as the photography goes, I might not be a size two — that’s a little bit more of a standard that I have not been able to live up to — I’m a good four, five or six. I don’t live in New York to be able to go to the castings a lot."

Webb, an absolute pageviews collector in her day, has tossed out the occasional heat check every once in a while over the last few years. Are her 275k plus followers still paying attention? Does the internet remember her?

Katherine Webb is ready to come out of retirement

The answer to those questions has always been yes. Katherine Webb still commands attention, and she still racks up pageviews.

So it should come as no surprise that Wednesday evening she was already tagging a modeling agency and talking about coming out of retirement on her Instagram Story.

The internet hasn’t forgotten about her and while it was nice holding down the UFL's top WAG duties, it's time for Webb to make her way onto the pop culture scene.

The kids are getting older. Her husband AJ McCarron's football career - after his release from the St. Louis Battlehawks in November - is up in the air, the timing for a comeback is perfect.

The younger generation of models and influencers aren’t going to know what hit them when this mom of three goes all in on the runway and starts cranking up the social media feeds.

Katherine Webb is a former Miss Alabama with multiple National Championships, including an iconic college football performance, under her belt.

Not to mention an appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She's going to be a force to be reckoned with post-retirement.