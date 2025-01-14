Katherine Webb Is Talking A Comeback After Decade Layoff

Can mid-2010s pageview queen Katherine Webb still move the needle?

Based on an exclusive interview her team set up with the New York Post, it sounds like Webb, who became famous when horny Brent Musburger mentioned her at the 2013 BCS Championship as the girlfriend of Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, is kicking the tires on a pop culture comeback.

Now married to the former QB and a 35-year-old mother of three kids, Webb is hinting that it's time for her to see if she still has the fastball. Keep in mind, it's been over a decade since she first appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Making a pop culture comeback on a national level would take a monumental effort, but Webb sounds up for whatever.

"If an agency were to call me and be like, ‘Hey, we’ve booked you for this awesome fashion show in New York,’ I would not hesitate to join," Webb told the Post. "I live for the runway. I love it so much. And as far as the photography goes, I might not be a size two — that’s a little bit more of a standard that I have not been able to live up to — I’m a good four, five or six. I don’t live in New York to be able to go to the castings a lot.

Forget about the runway gigs.

Here's what needs to happen next for Webb:

A podcast tour.

OutKick needs to have her on the shows next week. I need her on with Charly and Tomi.

She needs to be reintroduced to the Internet, which can't remember who was a star six months ago. There's an entire generation of women who have no idea Webb exists or why she's famous.

Then, I announce that Webb and McCarron are debuting a podcast just like RG3 and his wife are pumping out. That would get Webb on a content schedule. She would have at least one piece of content per week. Maybe she does it solo. That's to be determined.

We mix in a modeling assignment here and there, but that can't be the focus of this rebrand.

She's a mom and mom needs to be there for her kids and we now live in a society where the podcast/digital show can be produced remotely from her house.

I want Webb talking to SI swimsuit models. I want her sharing stories from her life in sports with her husband. I want her being the voice of moms and mid-30s Millennials juggling kids, school pickup lines, fashion, beauty, swimsuits, trips to Cancun and golf talk.

Yes, according to the Post, Webb has picked up golf, which is a huge plus and opens her up to all sorts of content plays.

"I have more freedom now that my youngest is three. And so I, I feel as though it’s time for me to come out of my home and kind of get back out there," Webb added.

Let's see how this plays out for an Internet content HOFer.