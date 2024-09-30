Katherine Webb Was Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend For The Georgia-Alabama Game

A game as big as the one between Georgia and Alabama on Saturday is going to fill the stadium with fans, former players, and celebrities. That's a given and that's the power of college football.

When you're the team hosting the game, you want as much support out of your former players as you can get. Let the current team know how big the game is when they see the legends of the program on the sideline prior to kickoff.

This weekend in Tuscaloosa was the perfect example of that. Several former players, including a National Championship winning quarterback by the name A.J. McCarron showed up to support the Crimson Tide.

Also in attendance was his wife, a college football legend in her own right, Katherine Webb. She and McCarron were on the sideline soaking in the atmosphere before the action between the SEC rivals got started.

This is where the former Miss Alabama - turned top UFL WAG - did her work on Saturday. Webb has obviously been to a big-time game or two at the college level. She's been in the NFL and to an XFL Conference Championship game. She's a pro's pro at this point.

Katherine Webb was back in Tuscaloosa for the Georgia-Alabama game

This weekend was a big enough deal to head back to the Bama sideline, where it all started for the McCarrons and to catch up with some folks before watching their team take care of business.

Take care of business is exactly what Alabama did. They jumped out to an early lead and held off Georgia at the end to win the game and jump from No. 4 to No. 1.

Now, if you thought heading out to Bryant-Denny Stadium wasn't going to include a fit check, then you haven’t been paying attention. Webb's a pro's pro. I thought we already covered that.

A trip out to Bryant-Denny Stadium with only a walk down memory lane isn't going to cut it. You throw a fit check on top of the stroll down memory lane, and now you're cooking with gas.

You want to win the big games then pull out all the stops.

Put some championship-winning former players on the sideline, toss a former president into the mix, and by all means, if you have a Katherine Webb-level legend, make sure they show up too.