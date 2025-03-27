NPR Ceo Savagely Destroyed During Congressional Hearing, Insane Tweets Resurface: WATCH

NPR CEO Katherine Maher *DID NOT* have a fun Wednesday.

The NPR boss was questioned during a DOGE subcommittee hearing, and it couldn't have been a worse disaster for her.

The main issue?

Members of Congress found her old tweets, and what happened next was pure comedy.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

NPR CEO crushed during Congressional subcommittee hearing.

It turns out that Maher used to be a bit of a hot take artist on X back in 2020. One of her hottest takes was that America apparently plunders the richest of black people while preferring white people.

Congressman Brandon Gill asked Maher about her tweets and the claim she took a day off of work to read a book about racism in America.

Her answer?

She doesn't ever remember reading "The Case of Reparations" - which she clearly promoted in the top tweet above.

Grab your favorite drink and some snacks because the video of the exchange between Gill and Maher is a must-watch.

Absolutely brutal. Gill dismantled her in hilarious fashion. It turns out that what you put on the internet stays there.

Let that be a lesson for everyone out there. The internet doesn't just disappear, especially when you end up in a position of power and authority.

I also wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't highlight this great moment of Congressman Tim Burchett asking why Maher thinks President Donald Trump is a "deranged racist sociopath."

Watch the NPR CEO try to wiggle her way out of this one.

It's important to highlight stupidity whenever we see it, and Maher got a front row seat for being exposed in front of the country. I certainly enjoyed it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.