Katharine McPhee Celebrates Her Birthday Like Everyone Else Does With Bikini Selfies

If you thought being a singer and an actress meant that Katharine McPhee was out of touch with the common person, you're wrong. The fact that she's married to the wealthy 75-year-old music producer David Foster hasn’t kept her from connecting either.

She knows the struggles of people with less disposable income. Remember when she had to set people straight because her husband dared to compliment her on bouncing back from having a baby?

Who hasn’t had to deal with that? As relatable as that was for McPhee to deal with, she celebrated a birthday this week. She’s now on the other side of 40 and said goodbye to that milestone age with a couple of bikini selfies.

On Monday, she shared the bikini pictures on her Instagram story while she took a moment to soak in her last day as a 40-year-old. We've all been there, haven’t we?

Just hanging out in our bikini on a weekday the day before our birthday and realizing that we should probably take a few pictures for social media.

Katharine McPhee celebrated her birthday with bikini selfies

McPhee-Foster wrote along with one of the selfies, "Getting older, loving myself, loving my body and loving life! 20 year old self had no idea."

Girl, preach. The second selfie let everyone know that she looks that good in a bikini and is now 41 with a "last day of 40" caption.

It's good to see the former American Idol contestant not let becoming famous change her. She's still one of us after all these years.

I wasn’t going to post any bikini selfies this year for my birthday, but I'm now second-guessing that. This has inspired me to embrace getting older.

If Katharine McPhee can be smoking hot in her 40s in a bikini, what's stopping me from doing that too? Obviously, I'm joking around here.

But on a serious note, congratulations are in order for Katharine McPhee for not allowing fame and wealth to keep her from sharing selfies of how good she looks still in a bikini.