Kate Upton Shares A Concerning Post About A 'Drunk & High' Dad Traveling With His 10-Year-Old Daughter

Kate Upton shared a post to her 6.6 million followers on her Instagram Story on Saturday that had people talking. The bizarre post that doesn’t include any context describes a concerning scenario about a dad who likes to get "drunk and high" threatening a taxi driver while traveling with his 10-year-old daughter.

The model started her post, which sought feedback, with "Truly asking... lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents:." It gets way more bizarre from there.

"A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home," Upton continues.

"Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway." She wrapped up the post with, "Is this an emergency? A Crime? Would you be scared for your child?"

Is this an actual situation unfolding involving someone Upton knows? Is it a social experiment? What is happening? As of now, nobody seems to know what it is. She hasn’t followed up on the initial post.

Kate Upton hasn’t provided an update since posting about concerning situation

It doesn’t appear to be a situation involving her own immediate family. She's been married to Justin Verlander since 2017, and they have a daughter who was born in 2018.

He's not exactly known as a guy who gets drunk and high on pills. Not to mention that the math doesn’t add up on the age of their daughter.

That doesn’t mean it's not something that took place involving people Upton knows. It would be a wild post to throw out there for engagement purposes without an explanation to follow.

The lack of explanation is still bizarre, even if it is involving someone she knows. Reaching out for feedback on Instagram if it actually happened is odd to say the least.