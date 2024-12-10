Kate Upton Clarifies Concerning Post About A 'Drunk & High' Dad Traveling With His 10-Year-Old Daughter

Last month, Kate Upton shared a bizarre post on her Instagram Story about a dad who likes to get "drunk and high" threatening a taxi driver while traveling with his 10-year-old daughter. There was no context whatsoever provided about what sounded like a concerning situation.

That came to an end, almost a month later, on Monday night, when the model finally shared a followup to the crazy scene she had painted. The concerning post, it turns out, was about Upton's niece.

"A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home," she wrote in November.

"Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway." She wrapped up the post with, "Is this an emergency? A Crime? Would you be scared for your child?"

Given the age of the girl and the fact that her husband, Justin Verlander, isn’t known as a guy who does a bunch of drinking and partying with pills, most assumed that Upton wasn’t talking about a situation involving her own daughter.

Kate Upton revealed the concerning post about a drunk and high dad with his daughter was about her niece

Those who assumed that the concerning post was about someone else close to the model were correct. She was apparently describing a real situation involving her niece. Upton revealed that on her Instagram Story on Monday.

"Hi everyone, I posted a scary emergency situation on my story and I know many of you have been concerned. But, a few people mistakenly thought the situation involved my husband," she wrote.

"To clarify: we do not have a 10-year-old. Our daughter is 6, and Justin would never put her in such a terrifying or life-threatening situation. He is a wonderful father whose unwavering priority is ensuring our daughter is safe, loved, and protected every single day."

Nothing like waiting several weeks before providing an update. She then added how challenging the situation has been to navigate as they try to protect her niece.

"My sister, Justin and I are doing everything we can to protect her," Upton added. "My niece inspires me daily with her bravery and resilience after facing a situation no child should endure."