Kate Upton Was In Blue & Orange Bikinis For The Tigers Home Opener This Weekend Thanks To SI Swimsuit

Ahead of what was supposed to be Justin Verlander's first home start of the season for the Detroit Tigers over the weekend, nine seasons after he was traded, Kate Upton was in a couple of team-colored bikinis.

She didn’t show up to any of the first three home games in bikinis or anything like that. We have Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to thank for what should have been a perfect welcome back for Verlander.

The brand had been keeping an eye on the Tigers home opener and rolled out some of Mrs. Verlander's finest work in navy blue and orange. It's a color that Upton's worn more than once during her iconic career.

"Throughout her years with SI Swimsuit, Upton, who first posed for the issue in 2011, has earned the cover on multiple occasions," SI Swimsuit wrote in an article that went with their social media post.

"And looking back at several of her iconic snapshots from locations spanning the globe, the 33-year-old model has actually repped Detroit’s navy blue and orange team colors quite frequently."

Kate Upton, With The Help Of SI Swimsuit, Set The Scene Perfectly

Unfortunately, the weekend didn’t play out the way it would have if it was a Lifetime movie. Upton's home opener greeting wasn’t followed by Verlander's first appearance at Comerica Park since his return.

The 43-year-old missed his scheduled start on Sunday night for the Tigers and landed on the 15-day disabled list with hip inflammation. Another of many since he's turned 40.

It's retroactive to April 1 and comes after his first start of the season on March 30 against the Diamondbacks, where he gave up five earned runs in just three and two-thirds innings of work.

A terrible outing followed by a stint on the DL isn’t how Verlander and the Tigers wanted his return to Detroit to start off. But look on the bright side, all is not lost. They haven’t thrown away $13 million for a bad season yet.

There's plenty of baseball left and plenty of more opportunities to churn Kate Upton in bikinis content out before 2026 comes to an end. That's all anyone can really ask for at this point in Verlander's career.