Kate Gosselin Checks In To Announce Her Sextuplets Are Now Old Enough To Get Liquored Up

One minute it's 2005 and Kate Gosselin is one of the biggest reality show superstars in the world with a peacock haircut who was famous for having eight kids, including a set of twins & sextuplets with her husband Jon Gosselin.

The next minute, 20 years pass and Gosselin is a 50-year-old single mom with six 21-year-old kids, including two who reportedly don't talk to her. The longtime reality show superstar broke her social media silence over the weekend to announce that her kids have made it to another milestone: They can now legally order a margarita at Chili's.

Time flies, folks.

Why were there only four kids celebrating their 21st with mom?

Collin Gosselin has been estranged from his mother since he was placed into an institution for mental health issues at 11. In 2024, he accused Kate of locking him in the basement and using zip-ties to control his hands and feet.

Hannah Gosselin was also missing from the photo. TVInsider.com reports that Hannah had a closer relationship with her father than with mom, but she's known to keep in touch with her siblings.

For those who didn't keep track, Jon and Kate were married until 2009 when, in one of the smartest moves of Jon's life, he drove Kate to file for divorce. Allegations of cheating eventually surfaced.

Jon Gosselin seems to be doing just fine in life

While Kate left Pennsylvania and disappeared to North Carolina, bad boy Jon went on to become a Philly reality show icon. According to his girlfriend Stephanie Lebo, the two are expected to tie the knot this year after three years of dating.

He seems to be doing fine with life.

How's Kate Gosselin doing these days?

Nobody knows.

There were media reports in 2023 that Kate was going after Jon for back child support because she was "desperate for money," the U.S. Sun wrote that fall.

Outside of an appearance on Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," that same year, Gosselin hasn't been heard of. She had to leave that show due to a neck injury.

Since then?

Nothing but celebrating the birthdays of the four kids she still has a relationship with.