Kash Patel's Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Belts Out A Beauty on National Anthem Day, Fired Up Francona & MEAT!

‘Why I read Screencaps’

— I want Rex to get us started this morning with an email that puts a smile on my face:

Not long ago someone complained about "too much from the T's" and it made me think, I kind of like the stuff from the T's but why in the world do I read Screencaps? I hate golf. I think watching Augusta is a prison sentence. I can't imagine how painful it would be to work it. I don't like to mow my lawn. I've only grilled once in my life and I don't like NASCAR or Dale Earnhardt.



But I do like the *passion* in the stories from people across the country. The passion of the people who do like to mow their lawn or grill or stack a wood pile.

I like the interesting tales from people who buy wood all over the world or defense contractors worried about Soviet hookers.



It's like meeting someone and asking "What's the most interesting thing you think you've done?" or "What's your favorite hobby that most people don't know about?" It can usually be anything, but most likely they will care about it and that will make it interesting.

Kinsey:

It's working, Rex.

When I first posted my personal gMail (it still works, and you're allowed to use it, I'm just not allowed to post it in Screencaps due to some corporate regulation…I just do what I'm told) and asked readers to share about their lives and what they're experiencing, industry people looked at me like I was nuts. It's like a radio show that takes callers. Cool media people hate caller-led shows.

Like I've always said, media people tend to hate their audience. I know, it's nuts. They hate the people who help pay their bills. Trust me.

Zig when the others zag.

I want you guys to narrate this life we're living.

Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, there was a Dayton Daily News columnist named Dale Huffman who wrote about daily life and allowed his readers to have their say. Little old ladies would write to Dale, and he'd not only respond, he'd turn them into recurring content.

At one point, Huffman's work ran daily from Sept. 26, 1999 to Jan. 30, 2008. That's 3,048 days.

In the column that started the streak, Huffman wrote:

"We want to make you and your family, your neighbors and friends a part of this. So here's your invitation to participate.

"The real life blood of the column is pumped by you and the story ideas, jokes, anecdotes, essays, poems and opinions nice folks in these parts send along.

"Let's keep our collaboration going. This should be great."

Trust me, I didn't know about what he wrote in that first column until recently. I was in college sucking down beers in 1999 and not reading Huffman columns at the time.

However, here we are now with those words hitting me like a ton of bricks. It's exactly what this column turned into.

I'd like to reiterate Huffman's words — you have an open invitation to participate. Help us narrate this life we're living.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

I have a hunch Dayton Daily News legend Dale Huffman never got emails from his readers like this

Dale had his audience. I have mine.

My audience has their eyes on the crowd where they see things like this during last night's Kansas-Houston game.

Mom wonders why she's not hearing from her son at Fort Sill

— Anonymous writes:

Does anyone know someone at Fort Sill, OK? My son is in basic there and has not written. I want to be supportive. But at this time I cannot be present at graduation without information. I have emailed them and it gets me nowhere. Also, I do not want to embarrass my son. Honestly, my feelings are hurt, but I will not let that deter my feelings for being there for my son.

Kinsey:

Can anyone help this mom?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Alex Trebek has to be rolling over in his grave

— Jake emails:

Hailey Welch was in one of the Jeopardy clues tonight. That can’t be a good sign…

My birthplace was the first in flight and the first in football analytics thanks to Dan Patrick's father, which I never knew

How is Dan just now revealing this to the world? That's the sort of information that the University of Dayton should be using in marketing materials.

By the way, when you crack open a cold one this week, you can thank another Daytonian, Ernie Fraze, for the pop top on cans. He invented that.

Make fun of Dayton all you want for being ravaged by fentanyl, but there are some bright minds who used to/or still do call it home.

More dads want to offer advice to Millennial Jesse and other new Millennial dads who are reading this

— William says:

First off, congratulations. You’ll remember the day they were born forever. My daughter will be 40 the end of the year and I could walk you through everything that we went through on her first day.

Basic advice? Unless they are not healthy, they will and can survive what life throws at them.

They fall, they will get up.

Mom says " Oh are you alright?"

Dad says "Get up, let's go!"

Mothers raise sons to be respectful to women

Dads raise daughters to respect themselves and others.

Take care of them. They are your legacy.

— Tom in Houston checks in with his advice for the new Millennial dads:

I'm late to the party, and somebody else might have said this, but I'll share it anyway.

Remember your kids are always watching / listening / learning from you. Think about the kind of person you want him to grow up to be, and do your best to BE THAT PERSON. They learn more from what you do than what you are trying to teach them. Parents are a child's first superheroes. You are bigger, stronger, and faster than anyone. You're smarter than anyone, and can fix almost anything. It will crush you the first time they bring you a broken toy with tears in their eyes and you can't fix it.

It's a great feeling, being a superhero for a while. It's also a Spiderman cliche - with great power comes great responsibility. If you aren't the man you want your son to be (or your daughter to marry when you get to that point), examine yourself and change what you can. It's worth it, in more ways than one.

Last thing - visit the grandparents often. That's a habit you'll be glad you instilled in them when your turn comes.

— John from SD shares:

For Jesse: do the right things.

Blue clip is covering name and jersey #. All grown up now and college student/athlete.

The beer aisle as seen in Inner City Rome

— The Ts are back on the hunt for content:

— Mike T. continues:

Overnight stop on the way to Roma, walked into a party!

How to eat lunch in Rome, Italy with the Ts

They just sent this email showing off their Tuesday lunch. No shock, it's pizza and beer!

Relax, they'll walk off those calories this afternoon.

The state of crime in small town Texas

— Derek writes:

My wife works at Kohls here in [Ed. note: redacted so that Kohls doesn't start firing people because this appeared in Screencaps] and she just told me about her day yesterday. It was the kind of story I read on Outkick often around the major cities but it seems to have made it's way to our small section of [Texas].

Anyways, she's working the register at the front of the store when the Manager tells the employees over the walkies that Academy had called and that two suspects in a small UHaul box truck are going from store to store, loading up, and walking out. Academy said the UHaul was heading to Kohls.

The manager told the employees not to deter the criminals, simply observe, and "customer service" them, which simply means ask questions such as "how can we help you find anything today". This is supposed to "spook" them. They end up leaving a basket of product near the entrance, which I think was a distraction to hide the thousands of dollars of makeup and small products they smuggled out, called everyone racists and left the store and my wife watches them drive right next door to do the same thing.

I asked my wife about the Loss Prevention employees. She said he is located off site and watches several Kohls, and that he was informed about their situation. I told her that he should change his LinkedIn status to Loss Observer. I asked why didn't anyone call the police since they were given ample warning that a robbery was taking place. Kohls procedure is to report to Loss prevention only.

I wonder what other people would have done in a situation like this? Anonymous police tip? (My wife didn't want to get fired) Maybe call the local news station to gain community support. I feel like I would have slashed the UHaul tires while they were in the store.

TNML

— Jon C. asks:

I’ve been reading about TNML since last year. How do you join? What’s the qualifications? Do you have to mow on Thursday? Trying to help instill some work ethic/responsibility in my nephew but he can only mow on the weekends during school.

Kinsey:

You join by contributing content (joe.kinsey@outkick.com), wearing the TNML gear (store will be refilled soon, I'm told) and participating on social media. Qualifications: Take pride in property and community; Mow on Thursdays Yes Tell your nephew to mow when possible until school is out and then tell him to join the greatest residential mowing league in the history of mowing sports. Tell him to send in his reports and show that he's ready to be employable out in society. Tell him that there are TNML members who are ready to hire hard-workers and go-getters they see in the league. Your lawn will be mowed on Thursdays. You'll be sitting in a lawn chair on Saturday enjoying life without worrying when your nephew is going to show up to mow.

######################

That is it for this first Tuesday in March. In case you didn't notice, conference tournament games have started. We're officially entering the March Madness madness.

I hate to give out gambling advice, but Akron is -4.5 tonight at Toledo. The Zips are 15-1 in the conference and Toledo (16-13) is coming off a 13-point loss to 9-20 Buffalo. Six days ago, Toledo lost by 40 to Kent State.

Those of you who follow Toledo men's basketball know that this is the time of year when this program sinks like a rock. Have they mailed it in?

I'm not telling you how to gamble, but that line deserves your attention.

Anyway, let's go get after it.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

