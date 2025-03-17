Kash Patel Shares Bada** Video Guaranteed To Terrify Bad Guys: WATCH

FBI Director Kash Patel brought some heat Monday morning on X.

Patel was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the FBI, and get it back to its primary goal:

Stopping bad guys.

He's hitting the ground running, and that included observing a show of force exercise.

Kash Patel shares awesome video.

The FBI director hopped on X to drop a hype video featuring FBI operators, and the footage is pretty badass.

It features operators - like members of the elite Hostage Rescue Team - in a CQB shoot house as well as doing insertions.

For those of you who might not know, the FBI has the country's only Tier One law enforcement unit with the HRT.

While it's not as capable or advanced as Delta Force and SEAL Team 6, it's modeled after both organizations to address potential crises within the country.

They go through similar CQB training in order to be able to conduct rapid assaults on targets and rescue hostages.

That's why they're kitted up with similar gear that you'd see from Tier One guys in the military.

If HRT comes knocking on your door (or likely breaches with a flashbang), then you're going to be in for a really bad time.

They're tough operators capable of getting the job done, and the video shared by Patel is just a tiny look at the capabilities of America's top law enforcement officers.

