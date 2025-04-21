Karoline Leavitt's Workout Routine Resurfaces & Triggers The Libs, Elly's Crazy Catch & Iron Bowl At Easter

Just when I thought I could ignore the baseball card industry, Mrs. Screencaps/The Easter Bunny sucks me back in when the kids get excited to receive Topps packs in their Easter baskets

I think it was back in the fall when I fell into the trap of the baseball card industry and bought a few packs for the kids and learned, once again, how infuriating it is to figure out which cards I/we are are actually looking for.

There I was Sunday trying to help the boys with their 2025 Topps Series 1 cards and referencing SportsCardPro to figure out if they could pay off their college tuition (there's nothing wrong with going to a trade school!!!!) with the Tarik Skubal card we found.

Wait, which border is this card? Is this a tin foil border? Is it a PSA 10?

It turns out the card is worth like $3 but, like myself when I was their age, the hunt for something worth a damn is addicting.

Wait a minute, boys. I have something you can open.

I remembered that my brother gave me a 1990 Fleer wax pack box a few years ago that he found. PERFECT. There are Michael Jordans in those packs.

Is this J.R. Reid card worth anything? I like his hair.

No. That one won't buy you a Chevy Silverado when you turn 18.

After all was said and done, I had the boys and Mrs. Screencaps hunting for mass-produced MJs that are worth like $5. They loved the hunt.

Just when I thought I'd escaped the card industry, the kids are interested again and I have a shipment of 1,000 Ultra Pro top load cases on the way. Looks like I'm back in the saddle.

Speaking of baseball, I just watched more Reds baseball in one weekend than I have in years

My dad is now calling daily to see if I saw something in a Reds game, so I have no choice but to use my newly purchased FanDuel account to watch games, even if it means watching on my phone at my in-laws on Easter Sunday. Dad is asking for accountability here. He's challenging me as a fan and that is welcomed.

— Jim T. makes a great observation about this .500 team:

New manager making all the difference. Last year's manager was always hot under the collar. This year probably feels like they have a Dad running the team, instead of an older brother ...

Kinsey:

Terry Francona is exactly what this franchise needed: If you're going to be a shitty franchise, at least be interesting. Not only are the Reds still at .500 and looking like they have life, but they are back to being interesting.

Tito is dressing up as a Care Bear for his grandkids on Easter. Are you kidding me? I can't remember one interesting thing David Bell or Brian Price did over the last decade.

Is this common at the travel ball level?

Watch the kid pimp that home run trot. I know many of you guys will spend the next nine weeks at a baseball complex. You've spent countless hours watching travel ball over the years. Is this trot common, becoming more common or is it a unicorn?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

The first editions of the 2025 TNML Summer Collection® polios are arriving across America

— Mark in Tennessee, who always turns in one of the best-looking lawns in the United States, writes:

Busy exhorting my real grass to look as good as the TNML "grass" pole. This year's shirt feels great and looks amazing.

Thanks for all you do. Can't wait for the season to officially start.

BUY! BUY! BUY TNML GEAR! HERE!

But, remember, the ‘Grass’ polo is only available in Large & 2X right now because readers went nuts buying up the other sizes right out of the gate.

Also, the store has more than just the ‘Grass’ polo that's all the rage.

‘How many (Screencaps) newsletters have there been?’

Mark S. asked the question.

Kinsey:

ONE!

A new edition of the newsletter will be out THIS WEDNESDAY. Sign up!

I had to forward the first edition to well over a hundred of you who hadn't signed up and there are at least 100 more of you who asked for the newsletter, but I was on the road to D.C. last Monday and never got to.

Lesson: Get your ass signed up!

But…but…but…I never received it! I know I signed up!

I hope and pray it arrives in your inbox this Wednesday. When you open it, the marketing team gets excited and those open numbers look GREAT to my bosses. Happy bosses, happy life, happy wife.

Senior Assassins Game Gone Wrong for Screencaps reader's daughter

*Disclaimer: I get that high school seniors do dumb things just before they graduate and this is part of being a senior. My problem with this Senior Assassin game is that it's happening in April. Isn't this a last-week of school type of thing?

— Aaron in Spokane tells me:

I don't know that I have great insight into the timing of the Senior Assassins game, but I do have a first-hand experience to tell you with twin senior girls currently playing the game.

Last Thursday, one of my daughters set off to "eliminate" her target, who was also stalking his own target. This third player was essentially waiting inside her car, hoping to not get taken out.

What followed when my daughter showed up to the scene was, let's just say, a series of unfortunate events, resulting in my daughter's foot getting run over and me getting the call, "Uh, dad....I think I broke my foot....It got run over..."

At this point you can imagine the mix of emotions and reactions happening, but amazingly, after an ER visit and X-rays, no broken bones! Yes, there is a God.

After all that, here's my take: even at 17 and 18 years old, they're still just kids whose brains aren't fully developed yet. They're having fun, and yes, doing stupid stuff. Tough real life lesson to learn, I didn't have to say a thing to any of the kids involved.

Yes, the game is cutting into some of the study time, but probably better to do it now, before crunch time as senior year closes out. I say just get it over with now. Some have AP tests coming up, projects coming due, but most kids aren't into the real crunch time yet. Thanks for listening! And yeah, go ahead and take a minute to laugh at the shenanigans.

Many of us did the same stupid stuff at that age, too!

Kinsey:

Wait a minute, they're doing Senior Assassin BEFORE taking AP tests? I don't even know what AP tests are, but it sounds serious.

America's toughest tee time: Don't sleep on golf in Nebraska

— Chris B. in Florida, and I think he spends time up in North Carolina, writes:

Hey, Joe — Have you seen this? It sounds like you should use your Fox connection to the Journal and bring the North Dakota boys.

Kinsey:

That place has definitely had my attention for 2-3 years. At first, I pictured it in some remote area of Nebraska that was like five hours from the nearest Starbucks. It turns out the course is just 26 minutes from the nearest Starbucks in Sioux City, Iowa.

Speaking of Nebraska golf, Canoe Kirk and I were impressed last fall by what we found in Omaha: Cheap, quality golf, very cheap drinks at the 19th hole for a course in the city and great steakhouses (Brother Sebastian's) for the post-round meal.

Don't sleep on Nebraska golf courses if you have a work trip in the middle of the country this summer.

Show off your meat

— Mike T. in Idaho dumped out this meat on his Traeger:

Costco sells these bone-in Pork Roasts $2.99 per pound.

#############

That is it for this Monday as we kick off another week of life and Opening Day of the 2025 TNML season this Thursday. I want you to get your head right this week. Get focused on how you're going to win a title.

Now go give 110% at work and get this week started correctly.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :