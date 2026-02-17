Karoline Leavitt's Green Dress Photo Triggers The Lunatics On President's Day, Small Olympic Beers & Big Meat

Karoline Leavitt perfectly trolled the haters by posting her green dress on President's Day which always sets off the LIBS.

Remember that gambling conversation I just had with Screencaps Economist Jared P. as part of the Screencaps YouTube project?

Part of the conversation I had with Jared P. — find the YouTube video here; just make sure you actually watch the video…help me keep my job — centered on how 60% of college-aged men gamble on sports via their phones. It might've been 67%. I don't have the exact number in front of me, but it was a staggering stat.

Days after that YouTube show, I was playing indoor golf with a buddy who told me he watched the video and proceeded to tell me it's super common for freshmen at the school his son attends to have sports betting apps on their phones.

Then, I wake up this morning to see this stat.

Thank you to the high school baseball coach who tipped me off to the 57% stat. He's the one who pointed out that we could be dealing with cool moms who sign up their sons for gambling apps.

Yes, the more likely story here is that husbands are telling their wives to make accounts so they can get the bonus money. I get it.

But I can't stop thinking about the societal pressure on women to be the cool moms. But…but…but…a woman can't set up an account unless it's in her name. Guys, I hear you, but I'm hearing about laws that are being broken like it's no big deal. You don't think moms would use fake names?

Hottest Winter Olympians of 2026

— David P. in New Braunfels wants to make a couple of suggestions:

Hi Joe. Got an outlier for your top 10 list. Japanese curler Yoshimura. Noticed by me and several others in our chat group. Top 10 will be Swedish and Dutch skaters/skiers I'm sure and they will be deserving. Perhaps there should be an Olympics Milf list.

— A millennial I'm keeping anonymous said the Italian curling team needs to make the list:

Is this the answer to Wendy's methhead employee problem?

— Brad S. emails:

They opened a new Wendy's right by our house last year. Very limited seating. The drive-through is AI.



Me: "Could I get a double cheeseburger?"

AI creepy voice: "Is that a Dave's double cheeseburger or a junior double cheeseburger?"

Me: "Just a Frosty, thanks."



When I got to the window, there were only two people working. AI takes out a $12.50/hour employee.

Kinsey:

Wendy's has been testing drive-thru technology since 2023.

Stop and think about where we're heading.

What's the problem we're solving with AI drive-thru agents? Methhead employees who can't get an order right, act like hoodrats when you pull up to the window and have the cleanliness of a San Francisco street urchin. The solution? Artificial Intelligence takes your order, some robot makes it inside the Wendy's, you never interact with these degenerates, and you go smash your double cheeseburger in peace.

But…but…but…this will never work, I want to talk to a human…blah, blah, blah. Folks, I have news for you, you'll gladly talk to that AI bot when you NEED a spicy chicken sandwich on a Saturday morning (11ish) after getting drunk off your ass the night before.

As for the Boomers who are about to email me that this will never work, this technology isn't for you. You shouldn't even be eating Wendy's. It's for the robotic Millennials and Gen Zs that have been created by the gaming generation. They'll gladly talk to the AI agent.

Drive-thrus won't even be a thing in 20 years. Ordering on your phone and picking up is the next stage. Boomers will be dead and the tech generation will just do things differently.

Just watch.

Screencaps readers are watching curling in record numbers

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY emails:

Have to admit, as will 99% of ScreenCaps! fans will attest to, I don't watch curling, ever, except when it's on at the bar. Curling is the large cold version of the shuffleboard that was at the lounge your dad took you when you were a kid. This past Saturday night was at the bar (Drifter's - Ridge, NY), having a few red Valentine's themed drinks and some tasty wings and several of the TVs had the Olympic games on. Boom, Curling - US vs Germany.

Saw an incredible move (don't know terminology of the sport) where the German knocked three of the US rocks (rocks?) with one toss (toss?). The guy next to me was watching intently. I was.

Several others just sat there watching what was going on. Curling isn't rocket science and I get the whole brushing (brushing?), the slide release of the rock, and the buddy bumps part of it all. When it's on you can't stop watching. When it's not, you don't even give it a second's thought for the next four years.

Do you sit through entire NASCAR races?

— Tom from Tarpon Springs says:

Please tell me how anyone can sit thru a complete NASCAR race on TV?

Don't know which is worse, soccer or NASCAR. Even curling is more exciting.

Kinsey:

I absolutely DO NOT sit through entire NASCAR races. No chance. That's why NASCAR went to stage racing to try to fool viewers into watching some man-made moment of excitement which NASCAR loyalists hate.

One of you is a male Jeep owner who has rubber ducks on your dash. Please explain this phenomenon to me

Is Costco getting dangerously close to MSNow anchor territory with its reader glasses selection?

— Chris A. says you have to be selective:

I have to give some love to the reading glasses Costco sells. 3 pairs for $20, $15 if you catch them on sale. That's cheap enough to have readers in every room in the house that I read in, plus a pair in each of my cars. And a pair at work and another pair stuffed in my workbag.

They do sell some that are not the thick-rimmed/MSNow types, but you have to dig through the display to find them.

How the French live the patio life in Sarlot-La-Caneda, France

— Mike T. spotted this patio and thought it might create conversation:

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2026/02/15/2-14-2026-2-15-2026-pau-france-and-lourdes-france/

######################

That is it this morning. I'm not feeling the greatest this week, but I'm trying to power through a head cold. Cleaning out the cars and dusting the house seems to have gotten me.

But, that's life, and away we go.

Let's have a great day.

