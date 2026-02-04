Karoline Leavitt's Baby Bump Update Turns Into Vile LIBS Attacking Her, Pro Bowl Is Dead & Costco Meat Pies

CONTACT

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

▶️ YouTube: Screencaps with Joe Kinsey

Subscribe for new videos, rants, behind-the-scenes, and more.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

🗂️ Catch Up on Past Editions:

Missed a column? The Screencaps archive has you covered.

👉 Visit the archive

I couldn't believe my eyes last night when I turned on the Pro Bowl and it was inside a warehouse

Hands down, this will be remembered as one of the least memorable Super Bowl weeks in modern NFL history. I told you guys San Francisco is an absolutely terrible Super Bowl host, but, the NFL insists on continuing to shove it down your throat, so here we are.

The NFL is pushing flag football HARD ahead of the 2028 Olympics, so, you get a worthless flag football game in a warehouse. True, the game was worthless when it was in Orlando before they turned it into some sort of skills competition, but now we've graduated to this nonsense.

San Francisco is dead this week. The Pro Bowl, even whatever it was in Orlando is dead. The Opening Night festivities when we used to get Mexican Weather Girls asking ridiculous questions is dead.

Thank god I lived through, and attended Super Bowl weeks when Maxim parties were real Maxim parties.

Meanwhile, just down the street in the Tenderloin District, this is what it looks like this week:

Mrs. Screencaps Grow Op update

Remember, Mrs. Screencaps is growing for Zone 6. The follower are notes she rattled off to me as I was trying to create this column. She's also not a pro, so if you're offended by anything here, please do not go harassing her on social media.

— She says it's too late to start begonia seeds

— Geraniums seeds can be started all the way to mid-February; she starts them early so they're blooming when they go out in mid-May

— This is her current operation: 39 geraniums; 18 begonias

— Impatiens will be started in the next week or two; Same for snapdragons.

— Petunias and coleus seeds will be planted in late February.

— Biggest tip if you're using grow shelves is to only fill a quarter of your shelf with seedlings, because eventually, those seedlings will need to go into 4" pots

Let's check in with Wendy's customers to see how things are going

Thank you to those who continue to send in Wendy's content. To the new readers, I predicted at least 2-3 years ago that Wendy's would be a dead company, out of business, etc. in the next 5-10 years because of the meth addicts the local franchisee was hiring instead of little old ladies.

People laughed at me. Told me I was out of my mind.

Wendy's is currently trading at a 52-week low. It's off by something like 50% YOY.

And it's not getting better:

Speaking of ahead of the curve, let's check in with media outlets who are now jumping on the Pizza Hut Classic train

— Travis writes:

Joe,

Longtime reader, first time emailer. As usual, you're ahead of the curve on US culture trends. Thought you'd enjoy this read on classic Pizza Huts.



https://slate.com/life/2026/01/food-pizza-hut-classic-restaurant-pennsylvania-travel.html

Keep up the good work!

What about the taxes these NFL guys are going to pay?

— Tom in Tempe took a look at Mark in Tennessee's hypothetical financial plan to prevent NFL guys from going broke:

Mark in Tennessee fails to consider the impact of income taxes. An athlete making $10.0M per year would only have about $6.0M to spend/invest after income taxes (and Tennessee has no state income tax – it’s far worse in LA or NY, and athletes generally have to pay state income tax in every place they play).

Plus, they would have agent fees, CPA fees, and living expenses. They would probably only have about $5.0M to invest in his strategy each year if they spend somewhat conservatively. Wasn’t Puca complaining about the tax hit on athletes recently? He said he couldn’t afford a home on his $1.0M rookie salary.

Also, as Vern and Bo mentioned, we are going to have chamber of commerce weather this week for the WM Open. No frost delays this year. It could get out of hand out there with temps in the 80s. I think Friday is generally the rowdiest day, although Saturday tends to have the largest crowds.

— Kevin in Frederick says:

Hey Joe, loving the YouTube Screencaps link - great addition to the daily post!

In regards to Mark's feedback — great idea but he is aware that almost 50% of what a pro gets paid is gone due to taxes and agent fees, right? So when he says NFL or Pro Athlete gets paid 10MM per year he knows that guy is not investing 9MM into funds or tax free bonds. Further, the "tax free bonds" are tax-free bc the money in them has already been taxed! He's saying to put your money away not let it grow so you don't have to pay taxes on it? )Other than my kids, I am not giving my money to anyone for free!)

And if it was in an interest-free bond would you be able to access it without penalty if needed for an emergency?

9MM at 0% return over 10 years is still 9MM. But 9MM invested even at a conservative return at 3% YoY for ten years is +12MM paying 50% tax on that would still give you additional 1.5MM. after the same ten years. No wonder athletes are going broke!

Also sign me up for the Leatherface/Buffalo Bill Lego burger - but keep that guy away from me...

How much is a round of golf in New Zealand at this insane club?

— John in Coronado provides an update:

About $510. per round. Waaay more than I’m happy to pay for golf, but this is Experience golf. Sort of like playing Pebble Beach, which costs more, and the views are not as great as at Cape Kidnappers and Te Arai. We also were blessed to be hosted at Tara Iti, which is like the NZ Cypress Point.

Wonderful people, incredible golf, and likely once in a lifetime. I’d rather spend on experiences than possessions.

Someone tell me about the Chunky Steak Pies they're selling at the New Zealand Costco that John in Coronado showed us

— Single Dad Brian in Utah tells me:

Little bit of experience with NZ, moved there for a year after I graduated from Tennessee in 2016 on a 12 month working holiday visa, best decision I've ever made! Can confirm how awesome the country is, just a bit of a pain in the ass to get there.

As for the pies, one word, incredible. I used to stop at the gas station by my house and pick up a beef and cheese one almost daily, so just imagine what they're like in a specialty shop. Better than any sort of pot pie you'll find in the states. It's an institution down there, sports stadiums, ski resorts, festivals, etc. will all have meat pies as a main food option. There's some major brands/players and everyone has their favorite. The options would blow your mind, different fillings of all types, even options for the vegan weirdos out there. The best one I ever had was a pork belly BBQ one at a ski resort. The NZ pies are an absolute can't miss if you're down in that area of the world! I would bet my house the costco ones are fantastic!

Thanks for making Screencaps the best column in the nation!

— Beer Guy Thomas V. in NC checks in:

It's probably something close to the attached but with diced meat. Mrs. Beer Guy made this over the weekend, great baker. If life gets you to Arizona I'd highly recommend Cornish Pasty Company, they would have a great one.

The USC football schedule continues to result in emails

I just never know what topic will catch the attention of the readers. This one actually shocks me.

— Tom in Charlotte writes:

Been a while since I wrote in - but quick note on the USC football schedule. I believe you said the Trojans shouldn't worry about their trip to Happy Valley next season... I'd counter they should be worried about the trip to Rutgers on 9/19.

They are 2 - 17 straight up in the central and eastern time zones going back to 2013 and those wins are at putrid Purdue and at Nebraska who played with a back up QB most of the second half. (That was also Nebraska's 29th straight loss to a ranked team, but I digress.)

USC shares blame for destroying the pac-10 and now they reap what they sew. Until they recruit better/bigger linemen on both sides and Lincoln Riley makes his players tackle more in practice, they will continue to struggle in the best conference in the land - especially on the road and especially in the cold. Give me the Nits next October.

Questions to ponder, or turn into YouTube videos?

— Dawgs fan Sam emails:

A question for the economist..... would it be okay to have a short period of deflation? or do we need to break up the mega food companies? China owns Smithfield which I think keeps meat prices high as they own all the farms (allegedly). ConAgra is the devil and just as bad.



I don't like that the superbowl ads are released before Sunday. I try to avoid, but Xfinity just snuck their ad on my FB timeline tonight. Its a great ad. But now the thrill is gone for Sunday. Advertising executives are dumb.



I'm curious of how many SC folks watch On Patrol Live Fri/Sat night? I'm 6 months new to it. Big thing.... Learned that if you get handcuffs, its just for safety and not an arrest, so chill the (poop) out. I still would like a lawyer comment on best practices to be a good citizen, but yet, not give your rights away.



As you try to expand... I think you need a Tailgate Traveler during this fall. Person travels to college tailgates to sample the food. May have to have multiple folks to cover the regions. I am a sucker to watch those tailgate videos.



Atlanta Braves are maybe looking to figure out how to duplicate the old TBS Superstation footprint. I hope they do. A generation of the whole USA grew up watching Dale Murphy hit homers. Make Braves Country Great Again (uh, MBCGA - nah, that seems like a Soros group).

Screencaps reader lives through 15-incher from Bomb Cyclone Gianna

— Galen D. emails:

Boots on the ground after Bomb Cyclone Gianna hit Sunset Beach. NC. Thought I had experienced it all when a once in a lifetime occurrence, Hurricane Helene, devastated East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. You visited the area not too long after that and I think you witnessed some of the destruction.

Well, I guess I'm at it again as a once in a lifetime snowstorm has hit my idyllic little beach town. Gianna hit us about 6:30 pm Saturday night. It snowed constantly for over 12 hours for a total of 15 inches. Pretty solid for a snow storm, historic around here. I know you B1Gers will say that is common, and I get that, but I live at the beach by the Atlantic Ocean. This is an snowmageddon for us (and MUCH respect to the Dakota Boys...enjoy reading your stuff). Thanks to first responders and the local utility groups, the public was safe and warm!

Speaking of this area, I would love to have Screencappers in the area from Wilmington, NC to Myrtle Beach, SC reach out. Joe will give you my email so we could meet up soon. I already got a few guys together for a Johnson City, TN group and I would love to start a new network in SBNC. Shout out to my JCTN boys that started it all.

Three pics sum it up...palm tree in the snow, Screened Porch Life™ on hold, and 15"!

What's going on at the Golf Industry Show?

— Guy G. in western New York is working the show selling industrial leaf blowers to golf courses. The best blowers. He reports:

John Deere always has a huge presence at the Golf Industry Show. Today’s display has a video floor, laying stripes. Spring is coming.



#######################

That is it for this Wednesday, the first one in February, if you haven't looked at the calendar. Just think, we're like four weeks away from snow melting, yards turning to mud for the dogs and longer days.

Hang in there.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :