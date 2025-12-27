Karoline Leavitt Reveals She's Pregnant With Big Announcement, Michigan's Non-Horny Hire & A Braves Bathroom

Plus: Zach receives an incredible Christmas gift from his wife and kids.

I have questions this morning

What is this "ultra" 4k alert that Netflix popped onto my screen last night where they want an additional $7 per month. Aren't we already getting 4k? What the hell is "ultra" about the 4k? Isn't 4k just 4k? I feel like these assholes are trying to steal another $7 before announcing they have a new tier called "MAXX" 4k for $12.99. For those of you who travel up and down I-75 through west-central Ohio, what is that smell at the Wapakoneta exit? On the way south to Dayton yesterday, it smelled like a factory was cooking broccoli. On the way home last night, Mrs. Screencaps thought they were cooking up fertilizer. That was her being kind for thinking it smelled like s--t! Horrendous stench. It was to the point where I have no idea how the people living due east can deal with the smell. Yes, I grew up around pig and chicken farms. I know farm stenches. The stench along I-75 in Wapak is something rare. My nose has never been tickled with such a smell. What should I do during my upcoming days off? It hit me yesterday that I need to come up with a plan after I finish this column because I don't work again — at all, unless SeanJo ends up in the hospital or gets attacked by Big Foot, or something like that — until New Year's Day. Thankfully, I do have plans Tuesday morning. I'll be playing indoor golf with the text group. Yes, Canoe Cuck will be there. Diesel is feeling better after coming down with influenza A and even Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green is supposed to show up. I don't know if I've had New Year's Week off work since I started working after leaving college. This is going to be weird. How long before Michigan has to replace Kyle Whittingham? No, I don't expect this BYU grad to chase Instagram models. He's 66 and seemed to be ready to sail off into the sunset when he left Utah this year. Now he's taking over Michigan and the stress that comes from that. I'll give this three years before Warde, or Warde's replacement hires another coach. How will you use your vacation time in 2026? Keep in mind that the holiday calendar lines up for real blowouts. Get your head right. Don't sleep on the vacation calendar at your job.

— Tim in Omaha asks:

It doesn't matter if it's a pro or college game; ESPN, CBS, NBC, etc. I'm hoping that someone can explain why networks are willing to pay huge money for color and play-by-play announcers, but haven't figured out a way to make it easier to hear them than the crowd or public announcer at football games.

Kinsey:

Tim might've hit his boiling point on Christmas with Netflix's broadcast. It was definitely off.

Speaking of announcers, Nate Burleson didn't help himself with his Netflix debut. Nero isn't lying here. It was brutal. Add in the fact that Matt Ryan speaks so softly and it was a mess.

Mailbag: Does transfer portal need guardrails?

— Jase asks:

People talk about NIL, but do you think the transfer portal also needs guardrails? It's ridiculous that players can transfer every year with zero restrictions.

Kinsey:

Of course. But who is going to create these guardrails? The NCAA is a worthless organization at this point. There's no oversight. Teams are tampering. Agents are tampering. Money is flying around. Investment dollars are coming. Private equity companies will soon own college athletic programs.

Jase, I'm too busy to worry about guardrails. Just give me the man cave, three TVs to watch, my text group to talk s--t to during games and a fridge with cold options. I don't lose sleep over guardrails. The chaos makes for pageviews and pageviews make for paychecks, so I just go with this stuff. If sports had everything figured out, you guys wouldn't argue and complain which would be bad for business.

Your frustration actually helps pay my bills. Just being honest, Jase.

Now this is a Christmas present a Screencaps dad will cherish forever

— Zach writes:

Got this from the wife and kids. Permission to buy the Garmin Approach R10 to finish off my garage simulator. Amazon said it will be here tomorrow.

Early January birthdays

— Karl is moody this morning:

Ugh. Christmas is over. Now I get the opportunity to spend more money with the wife’s and oldest son’s birthday being January 2nd and 3rd.

Kinsey:

I feel you, Karl. Screencaps the III turns 9 on January 4. But, it was God's plan, Karl. It's time to get creative. Ask GPT what's the best way to deal with January birthdays.

Tower Records still exists if you happen to be in Tokyo

— CPA John shared this on Christmas Day:

Merry Christmas Joe and family!

Still in shock being in back to back editions of Screencaps! Probably too late for the hat trick but I had to send in these pictures. It’s not a Pizza Hut Classic but it will bring a smile to many of my fellow Gen X Screencapers who spent far too much time and too much disposable income there. The Tower Records near my house is now an urgent care clinic.

The time may have changed but I still have the AC/DC Def Leppard CDs.

Enjoy the well deserved time off.

I might've just determined what my New Year's resolution is for 2026

— Jacob B. spotted this and immediately knew I'd enjoy this content:

Kinsey:

I NEED one of these for the garage, but I want it to illuminate when we pass by the garage door trip laser. You pull into the garage and Dale illuminates in 2.5 seconds. That must be what it feels like to make it in life. Imagine the respect I'd get in the neighborhood from people walking by with their dogs with Dale's smiling face looking back at them.

The hunt begins.

#######################

That is it for this final Saturday edition of Screencaps for 2025. I don't have any final words for 2025 other than it's been one of the strangest of my career where I mixed my writing responsibilities along with real-life management responsibilities while also mixing in the world of artificial intelligence and interviewing potential new hires.

All of that while mixing in going back out on the road for work assignments. Here's to a productive 2026 where we take things to an even higher level.

Let's get after it…AFTER I sleep without an alarm clock for a few days.

Have a great weekend and week. I'll see you guys on Thursday.

