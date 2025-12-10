Karoline Leavitt's Lips Get The Ultimate Seal Of Approval From Trump, Texas Roadhouse Fight & $28M Drug Bust

Travel (Foot)Ball theft ring picked the wrong state, wrong county, wrong Dick's, wrong Sheriff's office to mess with

— Ryan N. wants the record to reflect:

Travel ball apparently is moving into organized crime.

Kinsey:

Do you guys ever get the feeling that those squares you're buying are rigged? Do you ever feel like the laundry detergent you're buying is a scam? Do you ever feel like you're being ripped off by the travel ball hotels that require you to stay in their hotels to play in tournaments?

Do you ever feel like you're being ripped off with entrance fees, concessions, fees to pay some guy to make a mix tape for your kid's performances so you can attract college coaches?

I see you shaking your head ‘yes.’

Now you can add what looks like organized crime (ALLEGEDLY) by teammates while on road trips to the filth that is travel sports. Youth sports is an absolutely filthy, disgusting world run by pathetic parents who are constantly looking to rip-off fellow parents or beg others to pay for their vacations — Alyssa Milano will never live down her begging; I refuse to forget.

This is just another reminder.

Mailbag: Teams opting out of bowl games

— Jase asks:

Why are people shocked that college teams are opting out of bowl games? After nearly a decade of players quitting on their squads during bowl season and being told it's A-OK to do so, this was the next logical progression.

Kinsey:

They haven't really seen it with top-level teams The common fan has a pent-up hatred of Notre Dame Fans like to believe they'd never pass up the chance to play a football game

Correct — this was the natural progression, but this is needed to push the college commissioners to create an expanded playoffs. I still feel like we're on the verge of relegation and power five schools being kicked out of the super conferences that are coming.

I continue to pound on the drum that college football will be fashioned after the NFL — two massive conferences — but there will be relegation of some sort. You'll have teams like Utah come along where they take private equity money and shoot up to being a top 10 team just like Texas Tech did.

Private equity ownership of CFB programs is here and it's going to explode this offseason. The bowl era will be replaced with NFL-style playoffs for college football. Complaining about teams opting out of bowls will be old news.

— MI F.O.G. says:

My two cents on CFB situation - 1. Miami should have been rated higher than Notre Dame from week 1 of the CFB rankings. Head to head matters even if it happened in week 1. Only thing that changed from initial CFB rankings and final rankings was "criteria" relied on by CFB committee. Miami won its last four games by a wide margin, ND won its last four games by a wide margin and Miami had still won the head to head. To put Miami ahead of Notre Dame only in final ranking makes no sense. 2. Alabama’s performance over last five weeks of season was mediocre. They do have a very talented team but their performance on the field, particularly over last five games, did not merit their inclusion in CFB this year. Texas also had a very talented team and probably could beat any college team but they were inconsistent over the course of the season. Both Alabama and Texas had potential but they had each lost three games (a couple of ugly losses for each team) and should have been outside the CFB. 3. The CFB committee’s actions moving teams around in rankings without significant changes in performance by the teams over the last few weeks reflects their desire to accomplish a specific result (make sure Alabama gets in, make sure the ACC gets a team in) and then make up reasons to support the outcome they want. Their rationale for final decision was classic M.S.U. (make shit up). The committee bungled their handling of the entire process and should be held to account.



As an aside, I am not a fan of Miami football (can’t think of a game I would root for them) I do root for Alabama more often than not and I am a Notre Dame grad (a long, long time ago) so lifelong ND fan. Deciding what is right and fair, should not depend upon whose team is being impacted. Their bottom line is CFB committee screwed the pooch on this one.

I swear this is #NOTSPONSORED ––– Without prodding, Mrs. Screencaps wanted Pizza Hut last night. I didn't even mention the Pizza Hut Classic thing until AFTER she mentioned wanting the Hut

Mrs. Screencaps got her Pizza Hut last night, but that's not the story here. The story is what happened when I went to the Hut to pick up the pizza. Being the Big J Hut reporter that I am, I started asking questions while the guys started looking for my order. No, I didn't mention that Screencaps is America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers.

"Is the dining room even open," I asked.

"Oh yeah, definitely," a tatted-up Millennial worker, who turned out to be the GM, replied.

What about the buffet? Is it ever coming back for dinner? "First of the year," the GM assured me. And, he fired back, they're bringing back salads. He made sure to tell me that the buffet question is the number one question he's asked about the business.

Will a juke box ever return? "Great idea," the GM said. "You can see I'm trying to create a little fun zone area," he added while pointing to the crane game where the juke box would fit nicely.

How about beer? "We have beer," he assured me. "Bottled beer."

Guys, I didn't know I would turn into a local Pizza Hut consultant last night, but I feel like that's the unpaid job I assumed last night. Maybe it turns into a mentoring situation between me and the Hut GM.

I left that local Hut with grandeur in my head. I'm picturing taking our baseball teams there. I'm picturing Screencaps the III telling us he has Book-it Club tickets to use there on personal pizzas.

I'm secretly hoping locals will get their Pizza Hut back and feel that nostalgia that I think people are desperate to feel. Will the GM turn the place into a Classic? No, but if he can bring back a few of the Classic touches, he will have achieved his goals.

Which LIB are you crop dusting on this flight?

— Fitness Rick fired off this email:

Oh man this shit is awesome!! I’m def booking Seat 1. Obernotaman will 100% not show up for this flight. His cringin ass won’t leave his NY dungeon. That way I’m sitting alone blowing farts on Tossin Toobin and Ana for 8 hours.

You guys are all about portable tire inflators this year

— Bob in Friendsville, TN writes:

I bought the Airmoto (not sponsored) inflater a couple months ago based on a recommendation from Instapundit. A couple things:

1: It has a lithium ion battery and comes with a warning not to leave it in a hot car as it may catch fire. Not good.

2. I tried to use it the other day since all my tires were down about 4 pounds due to the cold weather. I got two tires from 31 to 35 PSI. On the third tire it puked at 33 PSI. Had to charge it for 45 minutes to get the last two tires up to pressure.

3. Get in the car next day and check the pressure on the dash display and they all showed 34 PSI, even though the unit shut off at 35 PSI.

I realize that this one is different than the one that was recommended, but do your homework and read the reviews. Maybe the one that plugs into the car does better. I think I might stick with my Craftsmen big tank compressor even if it takes a little more physical labor.

— Paul went out and bought a portable air compressor because of you guys:

Great column today as always!

1) Bought the portable air compressor based on you guys sharing it. Thanks for the rec. Guys like me who fear going into hardware stores because we can barely use a hammer appreciate such recs.

2) I went to Marquette, my kids went to Wisconsin. Hell, they could PLAY for Wisconsin and I'd barely root them even then. (Kidding. Maybe.)

3) We still have a landline for reasons only known to my wife. "What if the power went out and we couldn't charge our cell phones?" Sure. And like hell we'd even remember anyone's phone number even if we did have to make a call. But I wouldn't mind an OG phone and the ability to pin it between and head and shoulder for old time's sake!

4) Pizza Hut was the freaking place to hang at times in the 80s. Buddies worked there. Decent eats in a comfy environment. And that cocktail table Ms Pac Man arcade game where you can set your plate and drink on it WHILE playing? Next level.

Oh one more, downtown Indy is super fun. We have tons of club volleyball tournaments at the convention center and the food options are endless. And yes, we rolled into Hooters one night. Gotta support the cause!

Keep up the great work! Always appreciate the daily push to max out the day's effort! Thanks again Joe!

I knew the question about landlines would reveal some fun emails

— Hallmark movie writer Steve B. in Grand Junction checks in:

Here's our bad boy. Not only do we have a landline, we just got it.

It turns out our internet/cable provider includes a free landline in our package, and since my cell service sucks where we live, we took them up on it. It's been a Godsend.

Our kids think we're dinosaurs, and they're learning to be quiet when I'm on this phone, since I can't take it to the next room. Next I guess I need to get a VHS player.

####################

There are more landline emails to come. Can anyone beat Steve B.'s landline? Good luck.

Let's get after it. Many of you are finishing up those final Zooms of 2025. Guys, we're close. We're close to the meetings being canceled through the holidays. Let's finish strong. Let's go dominate the end of the year. There are 21 days left, but many of you are done working in 13 days.

Hunker down.

