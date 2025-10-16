Karoline Leavitt Infuriates The Fat Loser Libs With A UK Trip Photo Dump, AI Gone Wild & Halloween Belichick

Plus: AI is out of control with its latest Bob Barker video.

This is a poll that needs to be asked because I'm now receiving so much AI content from readers that I'm starting to think you guys don't care if your electric bills go sky high

I'm not going to lie, the AI content that is being produced, for the most part, is hilarious. You're going to see a Bob Barker video in today's ‘That’s Clearly AI®' section below that had me in tears. It was the best comedy I've seen in years.

But that's the issue we're about to have with the explosion of AI.

How are we going to pay for our electric bills when these data centers keep popping up across the U.S. to pay for our need to laugh at AI videos?

Just this morning, the NY Times is out with a report on rising electric bills. "For at least a fifth of U.S. households, the increases have likely been financially burdensome," the Times reported.

They're talking about the bills being burdensome for poor people, but I don't know about you, but I'm starting to see more and more rumblings about electric bills on suburban Facebook town pages. I know it's going on where I live.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, where there's a race for the governor's job, the candidates are talking about electricity prices, which tells me we have ourselves a big issue on our hands.

People are talking. Complaining.

In the end, AI robots might not murder us. They might, instead, just suck us dry one Bob Barker AI video at a time.

‘That’s Clearly AI®'

Now, let's laugh to ease the pain of that upcoming electric bill.

Who cares about Fickell? When is Toledo going to fire Jason Candle?

— Joe in Newport, MI got my attention with this one:

Just another Rocket here, wondering about the most important question: When will Toledo fire Jason Candle? He can't finish!!

Kinsey:

It turns out I'm not the only Rocket fan burnt out by the Candle era. We're now into the 10th year of his career at Toledo and things aren't pretty, especially after losing for a second straight year to Bowling Green.

This was a team that was mentioned as possibly sneaking into the College Football Playoff by the local writers.

Candle's contract lasts through the 2028 season. He's not going to be fired. The school wouldn't stop begging me — multiple phone calls per week — to buy single-game tickets the entire month of August. They're not giving Candle millions to go away.

Mailbag: What do you think of the Dodgers now?

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY asks:

Curious on your take on the Dodgers as they seem to be rolling thru the playoffs on their pitching (a long Dodger tradition), despite poor offense from Ohtani and a few others.

I went thru years of Dodgers dominating the regular season and then flopping out of the playoffs. I felt that whatever team beat them should win the World Series if they're that good to beat MY team.

Do you feel that since the Dodgers beat your Reds that they should win it all? Or are you among the Dodgers haters out there that just want them to lose on (financial) principal?

Kinsey:

I'm on record saying I'm a huge Ohtani fan. I don't care if the Dodgers win or lose the World Series. I would, however, like to see one of those A.L. teams make it interesting.

That said, it doesn't make me feel better that the Dodgers are dominant after they got through MY Reds. Never forget that the Reds had a two-run lead in that Game 2. That's my lasting impression of this baseball seasoon.

Does your vet's office fly the trans flag?

— Rob M. has a report from Florida on three topics:

Josh Allen- Dear Yoko Steinfeld, ease up on transforming Josh into the androgynous Ken Doll that is now out. Just so you know, the Buffalo fan base is known as " Bills Mafia". Nice little career you have going there, be a shame if something happened to it………

Woke- My dogs vet office has trans flags hanging in the exam rooms now. The girl that works up front has her pronouns on her name tag. She looks exactly like you would think she would look. If you get a chance, watch Michael Knowles little special on the girls with the big ring through the front of their nose, they identify themselves, must be an instruction manual somewhere.

It’s titled " How To Make Yourself Completely Unattractive To Any Male With Testosterone"

TK and Tay-Tay- Is TK’s football career over now that she has neutered him ? Josh, a precautionary tale is out there, right in front of you. Run like hell if Blake Lively starts coming to the games…..

Kinsey:

Rob didn't address if he'll stop taking his dog to the Alaphabet Mafia vet or overlook the trans flag.

Also, what does flying the trans flag in a vet's office exam room do for the trans movement? Do Bichons feel more inclusive if they get their turds examined at a pro-trans vet's office? Someone help me out here.

WOODPILES AND CHRISTMAS MOVIES ON HALLMARK

— Ryan Hyatt, the Texas Tech radio guy, checks in:

Hope your world is turning great. Been a blast keeping up with your son's cross country season. It goes so fast, don't blink.

As we hit the Ides of October, a few thigs are upon us.

One, it's time to finish the woodpile build. Hope all of Screencaps Nation is getting ready.

Two, the Hallmark Channel begins their Countdown To Christmas this weekend. Why not??? I mean, we haven't even started the "Fall Classic" yet in MLB, but Christmas can't wait. Was wondering if The Official Screenplay Writer of Screencaps Nation has another movie coming out this season? "Checkin' It Twice" was actually quite good!

Do Hard Things This Week.

Kinsey:

I'm glad Ryan brought up Hallmark Christmas movie season because this is a good chance to remind new Screencaps readers that legendary Screencaps reader Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO actually wrote a Hallmark movie screenplay that was turned into the movie, "Checkin' It Twice."

In 2023, Steve B. told me that he loves writing and decided to see if he could write a Christmas movie screenplay. One thing led to another and he sold it to Hallmark and it was actually turned into a movie.

Here's how Steve did it:

Write script (2 weeks in April of 2022).

Research the producers of these types of movies and try to track down their emails. (2 months)

Send personalized emails to each producer, pitching the logline of the movie, asking if you can send to them the script. (I sent out 103 of these emails).

Of the 103 producers, 8 said I could send the script to them.

Of those 8, one said she really liked it and would pitch it to her contacts at Hallmark, Lifetime, etc. (July 2022)

One month later, I get a, "Hallmark may be interested" email.

Two months after that, I get the "Hallmark wants to buy it" email.

The next two months are spent rewriting the script, based on feedback from the producer and from folks at Hallmark.

Set your DVR for "Checkin' It Twice"

According to Hallmark, the movie will air three times this holiday season.

Halloween at 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 23 at 12 a.m. ET

The Gulf coast in October

— Tyler V. checks in:

Best time to go to the beach.

Italy in October

— Alex R. is on the road:

Wife and I are travelling through Italy, celebrating 30 years. AS we drove from Florence to the Chianti region of Tuscany to drink the grapes we made a stop suggested by our tour guide from Florence.

About 20 min south of Florence is the Florence American Cemetery. This is a monument for the American Soldiers that died fighting the Nazis in Italy. It is an amazing place and worth a 30-60 min stop to walk the grounds. Technically, it is American soil as well, which just makes it even better. The setting is amazing and the stonework in the monument portion of the cemetery is amazing. Make sure to put this on your to do list in Italy.

##########################

That should be enough to get us rolling this morning. For those of you who are signed up for the newsletter, I have a fresh one ready to roll later today when T-shirt Manager Olivia G. hits send on that bad boy. If you're not signed up for the newsletter, scroll down just a few paragraphs.

The sun is out this morning. We got about one-one hundredth of an inch of rain yesterday. Literal mist. The drought rolls on.

But, the temps are in the low 60s, so it feels great.

Let's go get after it.

