Karoline Leavitt Has The Libs Fuming Over Her Relationship With Donald, Jared Allen Rips His Pants & Red Meat!

What do I think about 12-year-old travel kids (ALLEGEDLY) stealing signs in the Little League regional?

Guys, let's remember that we're not watching the romantic late 1980s and 1990s Little League World Series.

We're watching travel ball kids thrown together by the remaining Little Leagues who then form super teams so that ESPN has a product to put on TV in August because ESPN doesn't have any other content to run.

ESPN needs to sell cereal commercials and sunscreen commercials and whatever else they're pimping this year during the LLWS.

These kids weren't playing on teams with kids that can't throw a baseball back in early June. These kids were staying in Hampton Inns in Shreveport where they were participating in July 4th Shootout World Nationals.

These kids have Stanley-succin', YAASSS QUEEEN-screaming Travel Ball moms who beg their Facebook friends to buy squares so they can suck down vodka seltzers for eight weekends per summer on someone else's dime.

Cheat away.

This isn't the Little League we all grew up on, so I don't care if coaches are banging on drums in the dugouts to tip pitches. I don't care if kids have fake birth certificates.

I don't care if they're using illegal bats. I don't care if they're corking their $800 bats.

It's all a shitshow. They might as well give ESPN value for what they're paying for.

Battle at Bristol: Braves vs. Reds

I don't remember going to a neighborhood patio gathering and a baseball game being featured on TV like Saturday night in NW Ohio. A neighbor told me to stop by for a couple of drinks, which sounded fine, but I kept wondering if the Braves-Reds game would be on.

I actually wanted to watch it. All of it. Every inning. And treat it like a college football Saturday night.

To my surprise, the neighbor had it on, and everything was fine until I saw the raindrops on the camera. Look, it was a great attempt by baseball to be different and give fans something to look forward to on a sleepy early August weekend.

The only thing I'm left wondering is why we didn't have a three-game series at the track? Or at least two games? Give me Friday and Saturday night.

— Eddie from Acworth writes:

Hope you saw this. It's absolutely hysterical from Blooper, the Braves beloved mascot. The Braves stink-and the Saturday night debacle at Bristol was embarrassing (playing in a monsoon while they ran out of food and drinks) but I will take a slight bit of happiness out of this pic and the Braves actually looking decent on national TV, even though the year has been a dumpster fire.

Let's see what people are eating in Huangshan, China

— Mike N. is on the road and knows I want to see this content out of him:

City where Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon was filmed.

Now for the outdoors portion of Mike N.'s trip:

Kinsey:

Have any of you ever ordered the pig nose when you're in China on business? What's it taste like? Chicken? Do you think the little girl being dragged up the mountain is watching dancing videos on TikTok or how to become a scientist? Would I do the cable-car ride? Yes. I need that on my resume. Could the line break and send me falling to my death? Yes, at any second, but it feels like death is possible at any moment in China, so you just have to go with it. Keep the China content coming. The Screencaps business travelers are starting to understand the mission. Remember: Just don't get arrested. But, if you do get arrested, make sure to mention Screencaps in your plea for release. Marketing 101.

Guys, we have to remember why ESPN would show Roofball

— Chad in Louisville, KY is furious:

Are we serious with this roofball world championship on ESPN? I mean yes, sports are a little hard to come by this time of year save for MLB, golf, and if you're a NASCAR fan, but Sunday I see roofball on ESPN? Between this and Cornhole I am almost disgusted. Have a great Sunday!

Kinsey:

There are plenty of reasons to be mad at ESPN for being a woke pile of shit, but we also have to balance our outrage when the Worldwide Leader leans into its 1980s roots.

Never forget that ESPN used to show Putt Putt and we loved it. We should celebrate ESPN featuring games we played as kids and not some DEI hire screaming about the WNBA.

Perspective, Chad.

Is the Vegas we grew up with dead forever?

— Sean C. in Granger, IN emails:

From reading you for the last 5+ years, I feel like you’ve made enough comments about Vegas to make me believe we’ve had similar Vegas experiences in the past.

I used to go 2-3 times a year (sometimes 4). Usually Spring for March Madness or around then. Summer (May-July) and Fall (September or later).

Vegas definitely doesn’t entertain at a reasonable price anymore. I’ve probably expressed this before to you or Hookstead, but here’s my feelings on the matter. I’ll try to be as concise as possible.



- Vegas doesn’t cater to the gambler anymore, who used to be the loyal, repeat customer.

Vegas caters to the Foodie, the Club people (whether it’s the pool clubs or the night clubs), families, and the big event/game/concert people. That now includes fans of the opposing Raiders and Golden Knights, and the events at Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, and now the Sphere. None of those existed 7-8 years ago. Now add in the recent F1 events the last few years. Vegas tourism has declined in the last several years. Imagine how much more it would have declined if it wasn’t for these relatively new draws.



- Squeezing the house advantage. 6/5 blackjack and Triple 0 on the roulette wheel, among other changes to games, have taken an already decided house advantage and made it even harder to win on a short-term basis.



- High Table Limits. They limit the number of gamblers and the time the gambler has to play, which lessens the chance for comps.



- Weak comps. Hotel and gameplay offers have decreased quite a bit. I feel there was a stretch where I was going to Vegas more and playing more, yet return offers were decreasing. Hotel prices are at a premium, again, mostly for all the people coming in for events. The "cheap" hotel room used to be the carrot to bring in the gambler.



- Food and Drinks. Good luck getting a dinner for 2 under $100…..anything that isn’t in a food court. While drinks are still free while gambling, there are less servers working gambling areas. So you aren’t getting the free drinks you used to. If you’re at a bar or the pool, expect to pay $15-$20 for a domestic beer.



- Automated games. Having games computerized may save casinos on labor, but it has 2 major affects on the gambler. 1. Automated games are faster. Which means, you’re going to lose quicker. Thus, less overall playing time. 2. Loss of what makes Vegas fun….the group camaraderie of strangers winning and playing together.



- Nickel and diming. Resort fees and paid parking. Even comped rooms aren’t "free" anymore with resort fees that give you access to the hotel gym, a water and a newspaper. Whoopty doo!



Those are just my thoughts from a multi-multi time Vegas visitor who would now rather go elsewhere.

Can the Rockies get to 122 losses?

— Steve B. in Grand Junction is all over this one:

Even though I live in Colorado, for reasons not clear to me, my Rockies are NEVER on TV, (I even have the MLB channel). But they broadcast last night's game, which had my son and I probably waking up the neighbors while screaming at 10 PM. What you may not know from that Rockies 17-16 win over the Pirates is that we were down 9-0.

In the bottom of the 1st inning.

I've been keeping track of our quest to 122 losses to beat last year's White Sox record, but it's in serious jeopardy now.

Vets & Lawn Care

— Dave K. writes:

Long time, no write. A few things:

1) late to the party, but I always ride shotgun with the wife. She has no sense of relative motion, so a car changing from three lanes over from two while I’m driving is a "slam on the brakes, grab the oh shit handle" situation. A meme I saw once said, "thank goodness for my wife or I never would have noticed that short tap of the brake light 3 miles ahead." Note I spent decades letting other people land me on aircraft carriers at night. Takes a lot to raise my heart rate.

2) had a chance to take the field with the Padres on military appreciation Sunday (as every Sunday is at the Padres). See signed Tatis ball. Had a good conversation with the 1st base umpire. He told me my Phils will make a run of Harper can keep from getting ejected. I wish I’d have slipped him $50 Al Czervik style and asked him see what he could do when he worked Phils games.

3) I thought your loyal readers would more appreciate the groundskeepers. Stripes aren’t great, but the detail on home plate is impressive. It’s a shame it lasts a batter before being trashed.

######################

And that is it for this beautiful August Monday morning. The weather guys say it's not going to rain all week — guaranteed.

Go enjoy another day of life whether you're retired or about to hop in a hole at work. Let's make the best of it.

