Karoline Leavitt's Lips Attacked By Vanity Fair Scumbags With Closeup Photo, Bottlegate Turns 24 & MEAT!

Readers continue to chime in on Canoe Kirk ripping me and people in my town for wearing ¼ zips

— Dan from AZ has a message for constant northerner-hating Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green who always thinks southerners are superior and made ¼ zips cool via southern frats:

Since when do regions of the country "own" specific styles of clothing? Ask Millennial Chris B if he thinks southerners should stick to horse and buggy transportation since mass production of cars and highways originated in the north.



Quarter zips are awesome, perfect blend of casual and somewhat formal. My go to when I travel back to the main office. Screw the haters.

— Greg in Nebraska got in on this one:

I feel like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders. Since the early 90’s I have been putting on the 1/4 zip as a way to shout to the world, "Look at me. I have $20(back in the 90’s) to buy one of these super fancy garments. I am very special. Treat me as your superior." Not only was I seeking societal envy from all male challengers, I was seeking the sexual desire of all females who might get a glimpse of me wearing the sexy 1/4 zip. I’m sure I don’t have to tell everyone else who reads SC how successful the 1/4 zips are for getting the ladies.

Now that CK and MCB have identified the true reason behind me wearing the 1/4 zip, wanting "status", I feel so happy. I no longer have to use the 1/4 zip to get me into clubs and fancy restaurants. I can stop the charade and just let it be what it is, a lazy guys way of just getting over the no T-shirt dress code by tossing one of these stupid things on. Then taking it off in your office when you shut the door and no one can see you. Putting one on to make your wife feel like you are at least trying when you have to go see people you don’t give a shit about. There are 100’s of other reasons but I don’t have time tonight. I have to go to the grocery store and get some truffles and champagne for my 1/4 zip gala this weekend. Maybe our Hallmark screen writer can work that into a movie. I want a writers credit if you do though.

Greg adds:

To Cindy F who is disappointed that Dylan Riola is leaving Nebraska. That’s what college football is now. I think we can be very happy Don Riola is gone. We might be able to get a line coach that can teach kids to block, and pull off wearing a 1/4 zip.

— Chris A. writes:

I wear a 1/4 zip over my golf shirt every day to the office in the winter. It keeps me warm, it's dressier than a sweatshirt and more breathable than a sweater. Canoe Kirk doesn't like them because he can't fit in one.

— One of the longest serving OutKick Screencaps readers, Sean C. in Indiana, checks in:

I had to laugh at the 1/4 zip hate. I’ve got to say, I’m a big 1/4 zip guy, so I felt the ricochet. It’s pretty much my uniform from Fall until I head to Florida for Spring Training in March.

Also, this caught my eye today. I know we’re deep into the TNML off-season, but do I still see stripes in the snow?

Here’s a comparison…..

I can’t it’s been over 5 years since you were summoned to Outkick to provide the best daily content there is. As 2025 comes to an end, I just want to say thanks for the hard work, entertainment and information.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to the entire Kinsey clan!

— Brandon in NW Houston hits on a couple of hot topics:

1/4 zips are comfortable and can double as "nice(ish) clothes," just like fishing shirts (which changed my life, btw).

As for driving an hour to shop...I live in Houston, and it can take an hour to get just about anywhere. It sounded like you had some good family time too, so it was an hour x2 well spent.

I've never pushed my kids to watch sports with me; if they wanted to, great, and if they didn't want to (which they never really did), that was fine too. My 18-year-old son started playing fantasy football last year with his cross-country team and has watched an occasional Texans game with me this season. He asked for some Texans tickets for Christmas, and a single tear almost ran down my face. Now we have to decide whether to see the Raiders this weekend or the Colts to close out the season. Which do you think? Raiders game? Might end up with seats next to some crazy Raider fans. Colts? It would be fun to see Rivers behind center on a mobility scooter....

Kinsey:

Congratulations on the news that your son has decided it's time to embrace NFL and attending a game with dad. I'm picking the Colts game to close out the season, if money isn't the issue here. That could be the battle for the final playoff spot. Your son will love the energy compared to the Raiders game where the Texans defense should destroy whoever is taking snaps for Vegas in that one. Spend at least $100 more than you planned on spending on tickets, if possible. Again, if possible, get him on a rail. First row of the section. Let him take it all in. He'll feel on top of the world with the energy in the building.

— Joe in East Tennessee says:

NEVER APOLOGIZE FOR GOOD OL' FASHIONED MAN-RIBBING!

Unless it's, "OH, I'm sorry. Here's some Massengil wet wipes for your butt-hurt. 🤣🤣🤣"

Never take it personal, just hit 'em back with a better zinger. Or be self-deprecating in your response.

— Tom B. in Virginia emails:

Merry Christmas! Great time of year. I did want to comment on your Kirk and the group text. In my experience none of my friends have ever discussed or texted about fashion in any form. Just not a thing.

I also want to comment on the photos from Ireland. In my travels to that wonderful country I have noticed that in every pub I’ve visited they have all had the Guiness products on tap, along with Coors Light added at the end. I just figured they have that for American tourists (but not me!).

What's the big deal driving an hour to a mall, a legit mall, with high holiday energy pulsating throughout the building?

— Paul B. in Florida gives Canoe Kirk a reality check:

What's the big deal about driving an hour to go to a mall? It takes me 45 minutes to get to work from the south end of Collier County to the north end and then longer to get back home at the end of the day. What if I want to go to Bass Pro up in Estero? The 1/4 zip thing IDC about. Wear what you like is what I always say but I'm not one to take fashion advice from.

Kinsey:

Thank you for saying it, Paul. Canoe Kirk needs to check himself a little bit with the hatred he spewed on the text exchange over me taking Mrs. Screencaps & the kids on a shopping adventure. He's forgetting how long it takes people in Florida to do anything, especially this time of year and into January and February.

I'm reminded of the drive from I-75 to visit Seed to Table in North Naples in March on Spring Break. Give me the Sunday morning drive through Detroit and up to Exit 69, Big Beaver Rd.

Which reminds me, I had no choice but to chime in on the Christmas shopping mall nostalgia video going around where we're told it's not attainable to get that 1980s vibe in 2025. Nonsense. I just had the experience on Sunday.

— The escalators were packed

— The high-end department stores were perfectly decorated for Christmas

— There's a massive Santa stage where the kids go up and meet the big man

— The food court was PACKED

— The National Guard wasn't needed to control the gangs; Exit 69 is fairly isolated from that world

— People were smiling, laughing, festive, positive

Guys, we have to remember to go out and find these experiences that we crave from earlier in our lives. Don't let the doom scroll accounts win. There are still places to visit and experiences to be had that will remind you of simpler times.

Conclusion: WE CANNOT LET CANOE KIRK WIN!

— Don S. writes:

I am LMAO about this today. Ironically, Somerset Mall is the last, best bastion of the dying malls in America.

We just were talking about how on Friday nights we all headed to Lakeside Mall to roam about and meet up with friends. Lakeside was the incredibly expansive mall that had Sears, JC Penny, JL Hudsons (Macys), Sax all under one expansive roof. Hundreds of other retailers filling in the gaps. It had a frigging ice rink and then a place called "Hydro tube" , on indoor water park where you entered on the second floor and could ride a water tube to the main level. Lakeside is now shuttered awaiting yet another redevelopment plan.

Somerset is amazing and if course there are two massive retail centers connected by a bougie bridge with an airport style conveyor if your too exhausted to walk. Only in America! I see you visited the Tesla store! Why did you not arrange for a test drive of the Cybertruck or newest version of the Y? The ultimate play is to drive the Model S, 3. X, Y or CT down Big Beaver and onto exit 69! The only thing you left out is a stop at "The landing Strip..." Yep, that's in the hood... take the wife for a visit to the local strip club! 🤣

https://thelandingstriplounge.com/

Kinsey:

I wouldn't put Somerset anywhere near "dying malls." There wasn't a single empty store on the main side of the building and there was just one spot under construction on the other side of Big Beaver and that spot will be a Cartier store in 2026, but I get what Don's saying. I just don't want readers to think the place has holes throughout. I sincerely thought about the Tesla test drive and should've done it. Next time, I'll do it. Mrs. Screencaps and the kids have never been in one, so it'll be a nice experience. My only Tesla experience was with Canoe Kirk from Atlanta to Augusta where we ended up on some dirt road fish tailing it and coming real close to plugging it in some deep dirt. As for the Landing Strip, that is way over where we get off 275 to go the back way into Detroit Metro.

— Tom T. has mall memories:

Back in the 20teens, I used to take my daughters to Washington DC right before Christmas every year. We would stay in China Town and go to a Caps game then tour the Capitol Mall. One year, we took the DC metro out to Tyson’s Corner to Christmas shop. The kids didn’t care for the metro, but Tyson’s Corner was a blast!! They had an American Girl Doll store and every teen store that you could think of. On the way back, my dad alarms were going off because we had so many packages, but we make it back to the hotel. I have GREAT memories of taking my daughters shopping!

This would've been the Christmas gift of the year, but it's out of stock

The Lowe's Silver Glitter Ice Bucket Necklace!

— Lloyd in Clearwater spotted this and deserves massive credit for having his head on a swivel:

What have we done to deserve this?

Hopefully a top tier marketing degree wasn't wasted on this idea. Although it would be funnier to me if it was.

I guess if Flava Flav was going to do some sheet rock work it would be handy.

https://www.lowes.com/pd/Lowe-s-Acrylic-Necklace/5017296647

I did not spend my Saturday night "arguing" with an OnlyFans model

I kindly sent her a follow-up DM asking her four questions on why she changed her story and who her ex-assistant was.

— Rob M. in Florida is back and he's mad:

A few thoughts.

Hazards on n the rain- Stop doing it, just stop. There is absolutely no reason to do it. It makes you look like you are hitting your brakes and adds no significant value to your safety. Plus, it just makes you look like you accidently turned them on and can’t find the switch to turn them off. Also, if you get pulled over by the police, no need to turn them on, we can all see you, trust me, the guy with the badge and the gun has you pretty well lit up.

Shopping- No shame there, we all have done it. I don’t know about your house, but every once and a while my wife suggests we go shopping for the afternoon. BTW, when I say suggests, that is in no way shape or form a request. It’ a " Here is what we are doing this afternoon" , however, my wife is one of the good ones, she’ll pick a shopping spot that has a good restaurant and a bar. Marry wisely gentlemen.

Guys Talking Trash- Oh hell yes, not only is it ok, it is mandatory. We must question the others manhood every chance we get. It’s what keeps us sharp, it’s what makes us feel alive. It’s a form of combat that we need since it is no longer socially acceptable to hit each other with swords in the public square. That being said……

OF Models- Wait, you are surprised that some OF skank retracted what she said to you after you went public with it? You are shocked, shocked I say, that she is now completely changing her story? Surprised to find out that a woman who gets naked for money on the internet might somehow be disingenuous? I understand the value of the IG girls in the ‘Caps community, it’s a nice touch to a sometimes boring day, but the OF girls are just in a different class. Communicate with them at your peril, quote them in your post and you end up wasting a Saturday night arguing with them. A wise man once said " When a fool and a wiseman argue, who is the fool and who is the wiseman". Keep the IG models, don’t use OF skanks as sources and take your wife shopping every once in a while. Pretty good rules to live by.

And Notre Dame still needs to join a conference……..

The state of the automotive industry and Ford giving up on its EV truck plans

— Michael F. in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida knows this world:

I spent nearly 40 years working for major automotive manufacturers both domestic and foreign, beginning with Chrysler Corporation right out of college (U of Toledo BBA Finance ‘87) and ending my career with a couple decades with Mercedes Benz USA - talk about going from the outhouse to the penthouse, I can tell you some stories, I digress. I will not bore you with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or the difference between assets, liabilities and equity or the dichotomy between income statements and balance sheets.

While a huge drain on cash, bad investments are written off and taken as charges against income, often times firms can carry these losses forward for a multiple years.

There is a huge benefit to reducing corporate income, A LOWER TAX BURDEN. Now I know the tax code has been altered in recent years, and I retired end of 2022 and don’t need to know it any longer so this may not be the current case but this is how losses were handled it historically, distilled to a simple explanation.

Merry Christmas and Happy, Healthy New Year to you and your family and the entire Screencaps universe.

Mike T. continually provides content around the world that I want to see even if the haters hate Mike T. and think he and Cindy T. are bragging about their travels

The haters can pipe down. Mike T. is showing us what's interesting in 2025. I will NEVER give up on the Ts!

— Mike T. says this is a beer delivery guy in Cadiz, Spain:

Cindy T. is in Dublin and sent a report on what's on tap right now at Cobblestone Bar

Kinsey:

How is the Galway Hooker Irish Pale Ale? And how do you order that? "Give me the Hooker?"

Or do I need to add IPA? I'm reminded of when I lived in Pennsylvania and learned that you don't tell the bartender you'll have a Yuengling Lager. You just say, "I'll have a lager."

Also, please tell me the Cobblestone has a higher end tequila than Cuervo.

That's it for this Wednesday morning. A week from now, you'll have the smoker fired up and you'll be cooking that Christmas Eve meat. Like I've been saying all week, let's finish strong and go into 2026 knowing we didn't back into our vacations. Sure, I get it, you want to take a late lunch and never return to work this week.

I feel the same way, but there's work to be done. Let's get after it.

