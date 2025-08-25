Karoline Leavitt Attacked By Pathetic Loser Instagram LIBS On Her Birthday, Reds Tank Debuts & Tired Rory

PLUS: Dad tries to land a chair trick after drinking and it doesn't go well.

How'd Screencaps Jr's first cross-country meet go? Not bad!

Thanks to the advice of Screencaps readers, there might not have been a more prepared first-time 7th grader runner competing across Ohio on Saturday. Again, he'd never run in a 5k color run. He'd never participated in some run for kids through the town.

This was all brand new, but from the food advice, to the mental advice, to the advice you guys gave us as parents, we were all dialed in for this much-anticipated debut.

Results:

Screencaps Jr. finished 14th out of somewhere between 130 and 140 runners.

12:41:21

2nd fastest 7th grader at the meet; fastest 7th grader on his team by 33 seconds

Refused to get chased down at the line

Told us that he made his move a ¼ move out and smoked by at least a dozen runners; used his brain to think through his own strategy

Made the podium

Team won 1st place

Had a big smile on his face at the end of the day

Didn't take off his medal all weekend

Pretty sure his performance has Screencaps the III thinking about joining the team down the road

Mrs. Screencaps and I couldn't be happier. We loved the atmosphere. We loved how it's Screencaps vs. the field. There's nobody yelling at umpires. There aren't parents bitching about how their kid should be starting varsity.

We like how it doesn't matter if you aren't on a travel team. We loved the shredded chicken sandwiches being sold by the school.

I love how you could set up a tailgate under a tree and just enjoy the weather between races.

Low stress, high reward.

— Bart writes:

You might as well as call it a dry tailgate if I am being honest with you. If only you were allowed to drink, barbecue, and jump on tables on school (track) property. If you haven’t experienced a race yet, there is a lot of down time.

You have a wait of an hour before the race so that the racers can walk the course. And then, if you are lucky, the boys will race first, and you will get your excitement out of the way. Otherwise, you have to wait for the girls to go first and finish with all of the girl racers off of the course before the boys can be set off.

And then you have about one minute of excitement at the start while you see the racers jockey for position and go off into the horizon. You then have about 15 minutes to kill before you start wondering when you will see your kid pass the finish line. You will have some parents who will race to certain parts of the course to cheer their kid on, but, I wasn’t one of those.

Don’t get me wrong, it was fun, but, there is a lot of downtime for spectators. The good side is that your son will learn if they are a runner or not quickly.

Kinsey:

I know it was one week, but I thought the downtime between races wasn't bad. Maybe the newness will wear off, but I can comfortably sit under a tree, kick back and listen to Yacht Rock without a problem. I'm actually pumped up about the possibilities associated with being a cross country dad.

— Bill C. tells me I better not buy a cross country cowbell:

Do you want people to think you are a Miss State fan instead of an Ohio State fan? Trust me, when 30k to 40k of those things are ringing, it gets on your nerves not to mention what it does to your eardrums. I know its only one or two but try a bullhorn if they allow them but please find another way to urge Screencaps Jr to finish HARD!

OUTKICK PROMOTION

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Conversation Starter of the Day

Does the Northeast win based on sheer volume of participants?

Does the Southeast win based on Florida Man's propensity towards hand-to-hand combat? Should we count out the Idaho and Montana boys joining forces with the country strong Dakotas?

And what's the most-overrated state in such a battle?

Honestly, it feels like Tennessee is rather soft these days. Has Nashville's growth made the state soft? Some are asking.

How did it feel to have football back this weekend?

— Galen in Sunset Beach, NC emails:

We are officially in the football season now and life feels normal again.

Friday night was opening night for most high schools and my beloved Johnson City Science Hill Hilltoppers faced arch rival Elizabethton.

Via the magic of the internet and Apple Air Play, I was able to watch the game from Sunset Beach NC in my favorite seats:

Section HDTV

Seats 1,2

I texted fellow classmates and former teachers/coaches with the pic of me watching the game. My phone blew up all night as no less than 40 of them responded.

We just had our 50th reunion and we are still Toppers For Life!

Cracker Barrel emails

— Anonymous shares:

In all the discussion about the changes to Cracker Barrel stores/Logo, I've have yet to see anyone talking about the changes to their food and or menu. Since the Lockdown, they have scaled back the menu and removed many long time favorites.

According to my oldest who works part time at our local Barrel, Corporate has reduced the hours of their Prep Cooks from 90 hours a week to 50. A lot of the menu is now not made from scratch in their kitchen but comes pre made in bags from corporate including Mac and Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, Pinto Beans and Turnip Greens.

Biscuits come already cooked and frozen to be thawed and reheated in store. Also, horror of horrors, Bacon comes pre cooked.



Corporate has also told them that the new logo is "Barrel Shaped".

— Josh C. gets on the board with a Cracker Barrel email:

Long time reader first time emailer.

At the local dive bar after a long day with the kids sports. Having a nice ice cold beer while feeding the kids dinner since the wife was a party. The first commercial I notice on one of the screens was this Jordan Davis Cracker Barrel commercial with the new logo. All I could think was it was right on cue.

So I hit the DuckDuckGo app (not sponsored and I don’t want everyone tracking me) to see how he’s teaming up with them and starting chuckling thinking about your comments on it this week and how it was on point.

— Rob M in Florida chimes in:

Never was a big patron of CB, not that I didn’t appreciate it for what it was, however, it was never my go to ( I was a Shoney’s guy ). But I do have to ask, where the hell are they creating these obnoxious mid 40’s women CEO’s. Every single one of them looks the same.

If you asked Chat GPT to create a woke female CEO, you would get the CB woman. Honestly, is there a factory making them, ala Skynet in Terminator? Is there some robotics company creating these women to take over large corporations and then destroy them? Should we be concerned?

I think we need to find our Kyle Reese and send him back 15 years and root out the origin of "Woke Woman Wearing Smart Girl Glasses" and destroy it before the whole thing gets more out of control. The future of the world depends on it. BTW, look at the picture of the New Port AG woman that was just thrown into the back of a police car and look at a picture of CB CEO, they are the exact same person.

New Port AG’s friend was the best, holy cow, I’ve watched that video 10 times. I have a little advice for " Miss I’ve Never Been Told No Before", screaming "No! No! No!" at the police does not keep you from being thrown, and I mean thrown, into the back of a police car, Hot Girl Privilege has a shelf life.

Could you imagine being married to either of those two? What kind of gelded Beta Male would you have to be?

Love the idea of International Screencaps Day, it should be celebrated world wide ( except by the two guys married to the aforementioned women, they celebrate nothing ), the next thing to create is the I.A.S.C.C. ( International Association of Screencaps Contributors ).

A group of people that regularly contribute to the page and you can count on to bring ideas, humor and even some really bad ideas to the table. Just a thought, you may use the idea as your own…..

What happened to the Instagram models?

— Daren asks:

About 4 days ago all your hot women picks got blacked out on my phone. Get a greyscreen and a crying emoji? Is it my phone/carrier? It's happening on Zach's entry too.

Different matter, I'm boomer, 66, and love the content.

Kinsey:

I haven't heard about the crying emoji greyscreen. Did your wife get her hands on your phone and change a setting? Are you in the doghouse?

— Frankey from Alabama writes:

Your audience may enjoy seeing 70's and 80's music icons in Screencaps like Susanna Hoffs, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, Michael Steele, Lita Ford, and others.

How a saltwater redneck knew someone was ‘rich’ growing up?

— Michael M. in Smithfield, VA writes:

Love your column.. read it daily, even tho I'm not that much of a sports guy and don't mow every Thursday. I love the Americana.

So I grew up in southern MD, mostly through the 70's, on the water, about 2 hours south of DC. The natives there actually considered themselves to live in "the South", even tho quite a few actually commuted to DC for work. Fishing/crabbing, drinking and softball were the major passtimes. My dad was a quasi-pro waterman and avid gardener.

Being a brainiac geek-nerd growing up, a lot of my classmates were from more of an upper-middle class than I was. On the occasion that I actually visited someone's house, I could usually tell "rich people" two ways: central AC and cable TV.

Most people got 4 TV channels, all from DC: NBC, ABC, CBS and the local "whatever" channel (that later became Fox). TBS, CNN, and the Other "whatever" channel (that was way cooler) were only on cable. My best friend's family got cable when we were in 11th grade, and having MTV became the "status symbol" in school.

Wow, life as a saltwater redneck!

When beer companies go woke, then un-woke themselves

— Mike S. in Las Vegas shares an interesting update:

Retired, turned 71 yesterday to help with your demographic survey. My everyday beer has been Lagunitas, Little Sumpin' Sumpin' (not sponsored) for as long as I can remember. Today, the packaging has an illustration of an attractive woman as do the bottles and cans.

A few years back, she quietly disappeared then suddenly re-appeared at the end of last year. Due to the Cracker Barrel logo changes and whatnot, I wrote the company asking about this timeline and this is what they wrote back:

"As for your question: we re-introduced her at the end of last year. When exactly she disappeared? Well… that’s still a bit of a mystery around here. 😉 But we're just as stoked as you are to see her back on the packaging!"

I can only guess what went on behind the scene at my favorite beer company, HA!

Thanks for all you and the SC readers bring to the table everyday!

####################

That's a wrap on this chilly August morning with the pumpkin spice latte crowd thinking about sweater weather when it's still summer for another 20 days.

We MUST NOT allow the latte mafia to win this war. Stay strong. I know the temps are going to drop across the Midwest. RESIST the urge to cook a pot of chili. HOLD THE LINE.

Let's have a strong week heading into the holiday. Get out there and get going.

CONTACT ME!

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :