Karoline Leavitt's Assistant Kieghan Nangle Is A MAGA Rising Superstar To Watch, Fed Up Steelers Fans & MEAT!

First, the basics of this column for the new readers who have been showing up

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

I can't stop laughing at Jemele Hill for being mad at the Jags press conference ‘auntie’ only to find out she works for a black newspaper, which changed Jemele's tune real fast

Bobby Burack wrote about Jemele last night. It's all so comical out of Jemele as she plays this role of chief sports race agitator. Imagine waking up day after day with the singular mission to make everything about race only to find out that your narrative has been ruined.

Poor Jemele.

Like I've always said, you don't hate the Big Js nearly enough.

— Mike N. emails over Kirk B. in Duluth's meltdown after that Packers collapse:

After a glorious weekend of football with both Indiana and the Bears (something true once every 60 years), it was icing on the cake reading Kirk in MN's note Monday morning. As poor Kirk has had to deal with Walz, the Somalis, and ICE rammings all in the same month, I feel a little bad piling on too much here... However, words are not violence, violence is violence (see Charles Martin attached)...

The Dirtiest Play in NFL History

— J.A. has something for Kirk B:

BAHAHAHA, Kirk's gotta be pulling our legs here right!? Hateful, divisive rhetoric, that's straight outta the Tampon Timmy handbook. If there aren't two missed filed goals and blah, blah, blah. If my aunt had a dick she'd be my uncle. Come to think of it, in Minnesota she probably IS my uncle. Get outta here with that nonsense.

— Dan from AZ checks in:

Bears fan here. Regarding those comments from Kirk in Duluth, I gotta say, it’s fun being on the other side of all the woe is me excuse making for once. Did the Packers leave 7 points on the board with missed kicks? Sure, but the Bears left plenty as well with insanely dumb play calling in the red zone and settling for field goals until the 4th quarter happened. Not to mention all the lucky bounces on Packers fumbles that the Bears just couldn’t seem to recover.



Also cry me a river with the Ben Johnson complaints. We had to listen to all sorts of denigrating comments from Aaron Rodgers and his teammates for the past 20 years. Throwing an F-bomb around doesn’t constitute "hate for a city", gimme a break. And asking Goodell to step in and issue some form of punishment for a few mean words said in the locker room in the heat of the moment? Did Tim Walz write this?



All is good though Kirk. Here’s to many more years of a (finally) competitive rivalry. See you next season.

— Sheriff Big John in Houston wants a word with Kirk B:

Speaking as a member of both the Cowboys and Longhorns fanbases, who both talk a lot of undeserved shit and in return deservedly get a lot of shit thrown back at them for it (horns down in games not even involving the Longhorns, anyone?), tell Kirk in Duluth to shove it and grow some thicker skin. There's nothing about the Packers that deserves any kind of special treatment. Boo Hoo, did he hurt your feelings? I like Ben Johnson even more now for telling it how it is.

ps - Dez caught it

— Great Buckeye Mike M. says:

What may have been mentioned (I missed it if it was) that by New England beating LA, Coach Vrabel, former player & assistant coach at The Ohio State University beat jimmy harbaugh, the cheater and former head coach at xichigan. That makes it even better.

— Rob M. in Florida checks in on a variety of topics:

Bears/Packers- Goodness, what a tough Saturday night at my house. My wife is a diehard Packers fan ( she grew up outside of Green Bay, her father had 335 season tickets to the Packers, maybe the single largest season ticket holder in NFL history. That number is not a misprint, it’s a great story if you want to hear it) As a closet packer fan, it was tough to watch, I’m a big fan of the Packer fanbase, some of the nicest people you will ever meet, however, they deserved to lose that game. You just can’t give up the booty like that in the fourth. I do believe it is time for a HC change in the great state of Wisconsin, the fanbase will demand it, they deserve better. As for the Bears, no problem here with the language or the hate for the Pack. It’s a rivalry, you want the Bears to shut up? Don’t give up a 21 point lead, it’s really that simple.

Romo- Good Lord, I think that guy is trying to get fired. What else can explain how bad he is, CBS, put him and us out of our misery.

IU- I have not seen a college team dominate like this in a long time. They are just on a different level than everyone else. I once again apologize for my SEC blindness this year, I did not see this coming. Miami, beware, a beast is coming your way, try not to get run over.

Publix Subs- I will not apologize for my love of the Publix subs, they are hands down better than any sandwich out there. Going to a Subway in these parts is just unacceptable. I get it if there are no good sandwich shops around, but there are five Publix stores within 5 miles of my house. I can’t even walk into a Subway, the smell alone makes me sick. I have no idea why their stores have that god awful smell, but they do. I have not tried a Jersey Mike’s, there are a few around here, I just have not made my way into one, I’m open to trying it. BTW, Publix fried chicken is also some of the best you’ll ever have. ( Ok, the Publix cheerleading is getting to SEC proportions, time to tone it down )

Melania- Quite possibly one of the most beautiful women on the planet. She is by far the most beautiful First Lady to grace that office, if her last name was not Trump, there would be dozens of magazine covers with her on it. What a shame that the Legacy media is such trash, but we all know that……

— Phil S. in Florida lets the f-word fly:

Good morning, Joe I gotta say I wasn’t expecting to read butt hurt Kirk in Duluth’s social studies essay on why The Bears celebrating beating their biggest rival in a playoff game is bad and culturally divisive. Maybe some context would help him understand. I will be using foul language. (As well as the proper usage of there their and they’re) Bears/Packers is the oldest rivalry in the NFL, and both teams will hang a banner from their rafters just for winning a regular season game against the other.

The 2 games a year they play against each other are the most important to both teams. Being from Chicago I always tell people that city and it’s people have what I call "F--kyouitivness" an example is there’s no such thing as jaywalking, just daring that car to hit you cause you know they won’t. Nice people isn’t something often said when describing Chicagoans. Fans still dress up like coach Ditka who probably would’ve celebrated with even more vulgarity, and an even lesser handshake, yet no one dresses up like that pussy Lovie Smith who would’ve congratulated the Packers on their competitive game and probably hugged LaFleur.

Chicago wants, needs, and deserves a head coach and players who hate the Packers. I can guarantee they’re currently producing F--k the Packers shirts and hoodies, possibly even quarter zips, in Chicago right now. Ben Johnson’s postgame actions probably earned him a contract extension, not because a social justice warrior in Duluth got upset, but because the city he represents agreed with "F--k the Packers". That’s called playing to your crowd. When in Rome, do as the Romans. When in Chicago, f--k the Packers.

Can Tony Romo survive at CBS? His contract runs through 2030, but…CBS has new ownership

— Craig in Texas on Romo:

I have to agree with the Romo hate, and I say that as a lifelong Cowboys fan, suffering thru the past 30 years. (F Jerry Jones)

Romo is terrible and mails it in. Nate Burleson is not a serious football analyst or announcer. He's just terrible. When he did the game on Christmas, I thought I was watching the Nickelodeon broadcast.

Their bench has issues, Kevin Harlan is GREAT, but beyond that there is Spero Dedes, who goes into Valley Girl voice when a big play happens and can't pronounce his vowels correctly.

Also, when there aren't teams on byes, they have to go with the F team with uber nasal voiced Beth Mowins, whose voice makes me want to pour battery acid down my earholes.

— Rick N. says:

Let's not forget this bit of brilliance from Tony: "If Jacksonville wins today, they have a shot a making the Superbowl", hmmm kind of like every other team that wins this weekend? I know those contracts are quite a bit of dead money to sink, but Tony (and Collinsworth of NBC, and maybe Brady with Fox who has been unimpressive so far) has to go away from the game-calling both.



The coaches aren't challenging the first down technology

— Richard challenges my statement on coaches throwing challenge flags on first downs:

Great column as usual, but one quibble. The coaches are not challenging the measurement, as the system is very reliable knowing where the ball is. Rather, they are challenging the spot of the ball.

Indeed, the Jags successfully challenged the spot on the Bills final drive, where the initial spot on the 3rd and 4 pass to Shakir was at the Jags 10 (first down), but the correct spot as proven by replay was 10 and 2/3, forcing a fourth down.

(Of course the 9 yard tush push meant the challenge didn’t help, but the challenge call was the right one.)

In case you missed it, Thursday Night Mowing League's Jennifer Land is one of the good ones

I had the pleasure of chatting with Jennifer yesterday and learned she started buying IU football season tickets 16 years ago when the Hoosiers were a complete shitshow. In 2011, she had season tickets when the team's only win came against South Carolina State.

Monday night, she'll be in Miami for the national championship.

The State Of AI and voice jobs

— Voiceover Mike in California has a sobering report:

Happy New Year, I hope all is well with you. You had brought up the whole AI issue a few months ago and I have a personal update. One of my agents, based in Maryland, had scaled back her business around October/November and then sent out an email toward the end of December that she was closing her agency.

She stated that AI had definitely played a part in her decision. It's a shame and I think it'll affect more people in my industry. My auditions have dropped noticeably over the past couple of months. My hope is that the sterile sound of AI voices will help trend away from AI and back to real voices, only time will tell.

Also, as an aside, the Monday pictures of Dale at Riverside. The second picture is right where I broke my arm while riding in a bike-a-thon. I grew up not too far away from the track and could hear the cars on race days. Good times. Thanks for the best daily column on the internet.

What do I think of the state of college football and the Demond Williams situation?

— Jase asks:

What do you think of this Demond Williams Jr. situation? While I wouldn't want someone who doesn't want to play for me, these guys can't simply do whatever they want and expect no consequences, which NIL and the transfer portal has unfortunately instilled in them.

Kinsey:

I think you're seeing the continued AAUification and travel ball-ification of college athletics, and it's what we deserve after the bastardization of youth athletics. This is just evolution.

It's also what we deserve after years and years and years of telling high school seniors to sit at a table in front of a camera so they can pick a hat for the pleasure of grown men (I'm sure there are some women who now enjoy this charade) who wish it would've been them at that table back in the day picking a school to attend.

There are no allegiances in the major youth sports. Think about how travel baseball is handled. Coaches shopping for pitchers to guest pitch in a tournament. Coaches shopping for a bat for the big trip eight hours from home. Your kid sits.

And there is no turning back. NIL is here for high school kids.

I stand by my statement that, eventually, high school sports will be run by massive national corporations that will create regional elite teams (I know, IMG Academy…save the emails) that will suck up the high school talent. Those elite programs will play each other and the game action will be sold to broadcasters.

If you hate what has become of college sports, buckle up.

Parents/coaches: Did the guy in red do anything wrong here?

Byron Scott spent last night victim blaming on Instagram. You make the call on this one.

Things You See In The Window At A Monte Carlo Car Dealership

— Mike T. reports:

What happened to the nature photos at the bottom of Screencaps?

— Chris writes:

When and why did you drop the nature photos at the end of Screencaps? Always loved them and trying to guess where the locations were.

Kinsey:

I can bring them back. Readers were sending in so many vacation photos that I thought it was overkill. Now that it's winter, the vacation photos have slowed down.

#####################

That is it this morning. There are a couple of big-boy topics I shelved for Wednesday's editions. If you sent one, hang tight.

It's time to get to work.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :