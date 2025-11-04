Karoline Leavitt Accused Of Photoshopping Scandal By Disgusting Scumbag LIBS, Saban Is One Of Us & Meat!

I want to start with Nick Saban proving he is one of us

Nick Saban turned 74 on Halloween. He couldn't celebrate Friday or Saturday because ESPN GameDay was in Salt Lake City, which meant Miss Terry had to hold off until Sunday when she had the family over to the house for cake.

Look at how this went down as Nick tried to watch the end of the Chiefs-Bills game.

This guy just wants his favorite blanket, his recliner, the remote (to mute Tony Romo) and the peace that comes on a Sunday night after the time change.

"Sit up," Miss Terry demanded as she rolled into Nick's space.

Nick sat up.

I think what resonates here is that no matter how many national titles you win, no matter how much money you make, no matter your fame, life comes down to these basic moments at home when you're surrounded by family and just being normal.

It even looks like Nick has a power cord hanging down the wall from his soundbar like a regular Joe.

I admire so much in this video. Watch how fast he sits up after Miss Terry's order. We've all been there. Doodles running around. Dog toys on the floor. Nick reaching out for the damn platter to blow out the candles so he can get back to watching the game.

This is real life. It's refreshing.

If ESPN thought I was going to break and buy their app to watch Monday Night Football, they overestimated my desire to watch the Cardinals and Cowboys

"I didn't" is dominating this poll.

Due to more upcoming travel, I won't need ESPN/Disney next weekend. Looking at the calendar, the next game that I'll want to see on ESPN/ABC will be the Oklahoma-Bama game on November 15. It's on ABC. I'll use an antenna, or buy a $5 day pass on Sling if I want to get real crazy.

So far, I'm not missing these assholes and it's refreshing.

Now, if we get to bowl season and this isn't settled, I might need to figure out a solution.

What about Monday Night Football games once they pivot over to ESPN-only later this month? Have you seen the upcoming MNF schedule? There aren't many must-watch games on this list.

I think I'll survive.

Alabama fan in Tennessee takes a DISGUSTING shot at Midwesterners and the Big Ten — WILL YOU LET HIM GET AWAY WITH THIS?

— Dolfanluey in TN got my attention with this one:

Hey Joe. Many of us down South got a dose of what it's like to be a midwestern guy this weekend. At least those of us with Youtube TV that is. Now, for transparency sake I am a Bama fan but that doesn't mean I pull for any other SEC team.

In fact, when an SEC team plays out of conference I always pull for the non-SEC team.

But we need to face facts...without SEC football, college football Saturdays stink!

I mean seriously...Indiana vs. Maryland? Maybe if it was the early 1980's and we were watching college basketball then sure, I get it. That would be great. But football? No thanks.

But I totally understand now why midwestern guys enjoy sunsets, mowing stripes, and pictures of the meals from a retired couple traveling around the world. Makes sense now. Take care and keep up the great work!

P.S. Of course this could all be me still pissed off about the gutter stomping the Dolphins took on Thursday night.

Kinsey:

The 2025 national champion mower of the year is from SEC country. For the first three years or so, Georgia and Texas were the No. 1 submitted state for TNML reports Taking a shot at Mike T. & Cindy T. in Idaho? Absolutely disgusting. Calling Midwesterners boring because we like taking pride in mowing? Disgusting. Do you know how many SEC fans sent in sunset photos from their beach houses along the Gulf of America? This is just another disgusting argument. Are Big Ten fans supposed to be impressed by Tennessee on a Saturday night? The Vols haven't beaten a team with a winning record in nearly a year (Nov. 30, 2024). Save the lecture on how elite the SEC is right now.

I compliment Nick Saban for having a vintage, quiet, Midwesternly-boring Sunday night in his recliner and Luey sits and takes shots at that lifestyle.

DISGUSTING!

MLB vs. NBA ratings

— John in Milford, MI writes:

Haven’t written in a while, but felt the urge after reading the article on Outkick today about an average 26 million viewers watching the World Series final game, with a peak of 31.5 million tuning in. While it can’t compete with the NFL, those are incredible numbers that had to make the NBA green with envy.



You have to give MLB credit - the playoffs this year were the best I can remember. There were great series that came down to the last game, and great games with nearly Stanley Cup level intensity (the 15-inning Tigers-Mariners game and the 18-inning Dodgers-Jays marathon were both classics). And there were a ton of great individual performances, with the Japanese guys standing out in my mind (Ohtani was all world, but I think Yamamoto was the biggest revelation - never saw a guy with so many pitches).



Meanwhile, who wants to watch ten lazy dudes on the basketball court standing around outside the three point line chucking shots, flopping every time someone brushes up against them, and when they do drive taking seven steps with the ball without dribbling once? And that is if they even play instead of "managing their load" (it even sounds shitty). I’ve complained about it before, but it is amazing how Adam Silver and Lebrugly managed to run pro basketball into the ground. Used to be my favorite sport, now you couldn’t pay me to watch. Can’t wait for the NFL to eat their lunch again on Christmas Day this year.



Thankfully there is college basketball, where the game still resembles the sport we grew up watching. My son, who is a high school senior, got tickets to the U of M opener tonight as a gift from his girlfriend. I was hoping he would take me, but he is going with her (which I guess shows he has at least a little sense).

The evolution of NFL kickers

— Brad S. says:

I was a kicker in college, so I’m always amazed when a new record is broken.

It was 55 years ago when Tom Dempsey kicked the long-standing record of 63 yards.

So that means in a period of 55 yards, NFL kickers have only extended the record by 5 yards.

Kinsey:

Did Tom Dempsey have an unfair advantage with the use of his block shoe? Feel free to debate that one. To my knowledge, Dempsey is the only kicker to have an NFL rule created due to his performance when the league instituted a kicking shoe requirement in 1977.

A former Morehead lineman, Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green, remembers his football career and playing in San Diego

Jim T.'s report on Dayton playing at San Diego over the weekend triggered memories for Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green, who has made that trip as a member of the Morehead State team.

— Millennial Chris B. writes:

Joe, I like the UD guy who went to the San Diego game story. Brought back memories of playing there. He did the right thing. Jenny Craig’s name is plastered all over the school, but her walking that campus was more likely her weight loss success as opposed to the shakes lol

It’s a crapshoot walking from the locker room to the bowl. Blown quads or plastic cleat slippage. Beautiful views from the practice fields of the mountains and the Pacific.

Stadium trough pissers

— Garrett checks in:

I did not expect to read about the UMD bathrooms from Greg in Nebraska this morning. I have been peeing in those troughs since I was a kid in the 80’s. It can feel like a general admission situation since there are no clear boundaries and it can get pretty tight in there on a night game.

The other interesting bathroom experience on campus was Cole Field House basketball arena, which closed after the national title run in 2002. The urinals were very tall and stretched to the floor, so you are essentially pissing on the floor.

Despite being gross on game days, the Cole bathrooms were impeccable on off-days and the arena was always unlocked and open to students, making it one the best destination bathrooms on campus.

Kinsey:

Speaking of the University of Dayton football, I told Garrett about how Welcome Stadium, where UD plays, used to not have doors on the shitters under the home stands. My dad would take me and my buddies to Ohio high school playoff games at Welcome and it was nothing to roll in at halftime and some poor guy would be sitting on one of those shitters right out in the open taking an emergency dump.

Those memories are burned into my brain.

It was crystal clear that those old boys were in a tough spot if they used one of those stalls.

Herpes monkeys continue to amaze our Mississippi readers

— Will in Mississippi beat Bill C. with news of the herpes monkeys:

One of the three remaining escaped monkeys was shot and killed this morning by a woman in Jasper County.

One of her children saw the monkey in their yard. She grabbed her phone and her firearm, went outside and shot the monkey to protect her children from the diseases the monkey was originally reported to have (later reported they were not infected). I just knew when this story started that the escaped monkeys wouldn’t stand a chance if the were spotted in Jasper County. Details in the link below.

I’ll keep Screencaps Nation updated.

https://www.wapt.com/article/mississippi-woman-kills-escaped-monkey-fearing-for-her-childrens-safety/69230104

Screencaps Holiday Gift Guide 2025 — What is the gift of the year?

Loyal Screencaps readers will remember the Christmas when the Battery Daddy ended up under so many trees across the United States. My kids know exactly where they can find batteries. There's no more looking around in junk drawers. They go straight to the Daddy.

So what's the gift of all gifts this year? I need you guys to help out with suggestions. I came up with the sheets topic last week. On average, we spend about ⅓ of our lifetimes in bed. Let that sink in.

What else? Think of what makes a gift of the year. What will change our lives for the better?

— Mike T. in Idaho suggests:

I love to cook, it’s a favorite hobby of mine. I’ve been cooking for over 50 years and have assembled quite a collection of knives over the years. I buy some, some are gifted and some are inherited. I change the knifes I use over the year based on different foods and memories.

I have Spanish, German, Japanese and US knifes in my collection. Enclosed is a photo of my current favorites.

Several months ago, an on-line source I follow recommended the "MAC Knife Professional series" not sponsored.

I found a nice 8-inch knife for $150 and change from Amazon and ordered one for myself!

Wow, this beauty came out of the box sharp as a razor, fit my hand perfectly and was balanced to perfection! I was in love at the first slice! After a few meals and runs across the steel I hit the sharping stone and steel, razor sharp edge.

If you or someone you know love to cook, this is a great idea.

P.S. Just don’t blame me if you cut yourself, it’s that sharp.

Show Us Your Meat®

— Sam G from East of Indy shows off:

I can't even describe how much fall football and smoking meats on the Recteq Dual Fire 1200 checks all my boxes!

Tomahawk Ribeye Reversed Seared

Ribeye Sandwiches

Appetizer is Smoked Poppers

Hosted a buddy since the wife and kids opted for Costco personal pizzas. I ain't remotely mad!

Please dont judge me on the grease pan. She handled chicken all day yesterday.

Thank you to all the Veterans for making this possible!

What's about to happen to Pizza Hut?

Yesterday, we learned that Gen Z and Millennials aren't buying Chipotle burrito bowls for $17. Today, we learn that Pizza Hut could be in trouble.

What will private equity do to Pizza Hut? All I ask is that the private equity bros leave the vintage Huts alone. Just don't mess with the Huts that have done things the right way all these years like the one in Charlevoix, MI.

###############

I'm pretty fired up by Luey's email taking shots at the Midwestern way of life. Maybe he wants people to let their yards go to shit, hate retirees and sunsets. We cannot let this stand.

Anyway, I'm going to try to have a good day. I suggest you do the same. Enjoy the sunset at 5 p.m.

Take care.

