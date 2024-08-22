The Ghost And Mr. Chicken: Karate Master Punches Guy At Haunted House Then Sues That Haunted House, Loses

We've got some news on a legal battle that has been raging in Japan for over a decade and it involves a drunk karate master and a haunted house employee dressed as a ghost who got kicked in the chops by the aforementioned drunk karate master.

If that didn't get your attention then we are very different people.

According to The New York Post (citing reporting from the Japanese newspaper Sankei, which I can't read because I can't read Japanese. Although I do know how to say "Hello" and "Thank you very much, Mr. Robot" in Japanese) an unnamed man was going through a haunted house attraction at Toei Kyoto Studio Park.

The man was reportedly liquored up and knew a thing or two about a thing or two when it came to the martial art of karate. Unfortunately for one actor portraying a ghost, the man's karate instincts kicked in upon receiving a scare and he planted a Daniel San-esque kick right to the faux-specter's chops.

The ghost suffered a broken jaw in the incident and was awarded $68,400 in damages in 2015.

But this legal battle was far from over because the karate guy claimed that his kick was reflexive.

I get that to a degree, but obviously, he was walking through a haunted house. Fake ghosts shouldn't have been a surprise. If he was having dinner at one of those robot dinner shows and he kicked a ghost in the face, I'd understand that because no one expects a ghost at a robot show.

I mean, this is common sense, people.

Karate Man claimed that the park where the incident happened shouldn't have let him in because he was drunk and that they didn't do a good enough job training its scare actors to prevent these kinds of attacks.

Again, these are usually amateur actors, not conflict resolution specialists, and that's what the Japanese court found as well. They ruled in favor of the park, which sounds like the right call.

So remember, if you hit any haunted houses this fall there may be people dressed as ghosts in them.

Try not to kick them in the face.