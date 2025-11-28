Kamala LIB In 'F-Trump' Shirt Ruins Her MAGA Family's Thanksgiving & Is Proud Of It

You filthy pig.

Over on TikTok, some Gen Z Kamala supporter named Katii Baby, who says she's an Army veteran, is going viral after she purposely rolled into her family Thanksgiving wearing an ‘F Trump’ shirt and ruined the special day for her family because of their support of President Donald Trump.

"God was an immigrant," this pathetic loser screamed at an older member of the family as the man tried to have a calm discussion.

In a video released Thursday morning titled, "Warming up for Thanksgiving with my Republican MAGA family," Katii revealed that she would be wearing a shirt to dinner that read, "F--k Trump and f--k you for voting for him."

How nice.

And her MAGA family didn't tell her to turn around and go home. They told her to come on in, and she thanked them on Thanksgiving by screaming, ranting and wearing her foul shirt through their house while being a complete loser.

"Christopher f--king Columbus," she screams at the man in another video.

And Kamala-supporting losers are cheering her on in the comments.

"Not to be dramatic, but I’d die for her," some loser responded. "I may have just fallen in love," wrote another.

If you think Katii was the only lunatic LIB wasting Thanksgiving screaming about Trump, you'd be, shockingly, wrong

Pathetic scumbag LIB Keith Olbermann spent his holiday declaring that the President is "human trash" and telling the Department of State that Trump is "a piece of shit" and declaring that the Department of State is "a bunch of castrated toadies."

Keith also took aim at the U.S. Ambassador to Canada on a day that was supposed to be about family and reflecting on the past year.

Katii and Keith: That's who the LIBS sent out to represent them this year. What a performance.