In New Book, Kamala Harris Says She Shared Parental Concerns About Transgender Athletes In Women's Sports

Failed Democrat presidential candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris admitted to having reservations over transgender athletes competing in women's sports in her new book.

In the book "107 Days," Harris wrote that she "agrees" with the concerns of parents and athletes who oppose letting males compete with females .

"I agree with the concerns expressed by parents and players that we have to take into account biological factors such as muscle mass and unfair student athletic advantage when we determine who plays on which teams, especially in contact sports," Harris wrote, per Politico. "With goodwill and common sense, I believe we can come up with ways to do this, without vilifying and demonizing children."

Harris never directly addressed the topic during her campaign, as it became one of the more influential factors in the election.

Harris wrote she wouldn't turn against transgender people, and argued President Donald Trump "was painting a bull’s-eye on their backs and putting them in peril."

"This is a community with which I have a deep connection," she wrote. "There was no way I was going to go against my very nature and turn on transgender people."

Trump's campaign ad with the slogan "Kamala is for they/them, Donald Trump is for you," was hailed as the most effective message of the 2024 election. It highlighted the Democrats' position of enabling biological males in women's sports.

Harris admitted in her book that her campaign should have "given even more attention to how we might mitigate Trump’s attacks," regarding that message.

The most notable instance of Harris addressing her record on transgender issues came during her interview with Bret Baier on Fox News in October. When Baier pressed Harris on her past support of tax-payer-funded gender transition surgeries for prisoners, Harris shied away from taking a stance and called it a "remote issue."

Still, the topic of trans athletes in women's sports may have haunted Harris on election day, according to data.

A national exit poll conducted by the Concerned Women for America (CWA) legislative action committee found that 70% of moderate voters saw the issue of "Donald Trump’s opposition to transgender boys and men playing girls' and women’s sports and of transgender boys and men using girls' and women’s bathrooms," as important to them. And 6% said it was the most important issue of all, while 44% said it was "very important."

Since the election, many key Democrats have distanced themselves from outwardly supporting trans athletes in women's sports.

Meanwhile, a report by the New York Times suggests that former President Joe Biden himself did not agree with trans athletes participating in women's and girls' sports.

"According to a number of former Biden-administration officials, there remained a simmering debate inside the administration about whether those Title IX protections should extend to sports," the Times reported, saying that "one side…maintained that there was no legal difference between letting trans students use bathrooms that align with their gender identity and letting trans student athletes play on sports teams that align with their gender identity."

However, Biden was "on the other side…who believed that the competitive, zero-sum nature of sports made them different from bathrooms — that some transgender athletes would enjoy unfair physical advantages over women.

"Most important, one of the officials holding this view was Biden himself," the Times wrote.

The Times received a quote from a former Biden administration official who said Biden was "particularly focused on the competition issue."

